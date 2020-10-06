COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team survived a tough first game against South Vermillion, but was able to cruise for a 26-24, 25-9, 25-14 win on Tuesday.
Amber Cruser had 13 kills for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had 10 kills, Lauren Vale had seven kills, Karsyn Engle had 32 assists and two aces and Erin Reynolds had 23 digs and four aces.
The Trojans are 17-7 and 6-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Crawfordsville on Thursday.
