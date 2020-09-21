OXFORD, Ind. — Close matches have been a theme this season for the Covington boys tennis team and it continued on Monday.
Calvin Springer, playing No. 1 singles for the Trojans, pulled out a 7-6 (6), 6-0 win over Cael Williams of the Benton Central Bison to give Covington a 3-2 win in the team competition.
Evan Norton, playing No. 2 singles, and the team of Nolan Potter and Myles Potter, playing No. 1 doubles, were the other winners for Covington.
The Trojans improve to 11-5 overall with the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.