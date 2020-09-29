VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Covington junior Calvin Springer spent a lot of time during the offseason thinking about the Wabash River Conference singles title.
A year ago, Springer reached the final but dropped a hard-fought three-set match to Fountain Central’s Carson Eberly, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
Those two were right back at this year but this time around, Springer got the better of Eberly with a 6-1, 6-2 win in the championship match Monday night at Fountain Central High School.
“Last year, I had a really tough match with him,’’ Springer said. “This year, I was able to pull through.’’
So, what was different?
“It was just about knowing that I was a lot stronger this year,’’ Springer said. “I played a lot over the summer and the during the offseason. I was ready for this match.’’
Springer had beaten Eberly 6-3, 6-2, earlier this season in the Bi-County Tournament, but they didn’t play against each other in the WRC dual back on Sept. 1, which was won by the Mustangs. That’s because Springer missed some time this season with a hamstring injury.
“This has been the best that I’ve felt since overcoming the injury,’’ said Springer, who won two matches on Saturday and two more on Monday for the title. “I have a lot of confidence in what I’m doing and I know that my shots are going to go in.
“It also helped getting up early in the championship match.’’
That wasn’t quite the case in his semifinal victory over Evan James of Parke Heritage, 6-3, 6-4.
Springer lost his first service game behind multiple double faults, but he quickly regrouped and played his way in the championship match.
“I just figured out what his game was and the how I could beat him,’’ Springer said. “A lot of it was hitting to his backhand, basically finding his weakness and taking advantage of it before he found my weakness.’’
Eberly also overcame a big challenge in his semifinal match, rallying to beat Covington’s Evan Norton, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The top four players in singles earned All-WRC honors.
While Eberly wasn’t able to repeat in the singles competition, Covington’s duo of Myles Potter and Nolan Potter made it 2-for-2 in doubles finals against the South Vermillion pair of Blake Boatman and Caiden Santos.
Myles and Nolan Potter dropped just four games in three tournament match victories, including a 6-0, 6-2 triumph in the finals.
“It feels good to win this for the second year in a row,’’ said Nolan Potter, a junior. “We had three good matches and two quick ones today.’’
The Potters advanced to the title match with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Drew Holland and Logan McFatridge of Seeger.
“We communicated well and played well,’’ said Myles Potter, a sophomore. “Playing together last year helped a lot. We are a lot better mentally and physically in our second year together.’’
Boatman and Santos advanced to the finals with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 win over the Fountain Central duo of Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager.
The sectional tournament draw was held on Monday.
Covington will play Benton Central in the opener of the Fountain Central Sectional on Wednesday. The winner will advance to play Attica in one semifinal on Thursday, while Fountain Central will face Seeger in the other semifinal. The two semifinal winners will meet on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) for the sectional title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.