MONON, Ind. — The Covington soccer team fought to the end, but could not get the win on the road Thursday, losing to North White 3-2.
Rico Mandolini had a goal and a assist for the Trojans, helping out Logan Pinkerton score in the second half.
"This was a game that you love to be a part of. Both teams had numerous opportunities to score more but North White did a nice job of finishing when they needed to do so," Covington coach Ryan Sowers said. "Hopefully ,we can use this game for our good and get better because of it. We have one more regular season game until Sectional play. We'll do the best we can to put us in a position to compete to the best of our ability each game."
Jack Stewart had six saves in goal for Covington, who is 9-2 and will face North Putnam on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.