ROACHDALE, Ind. — With sectional play set for Monday, the Covington boys soccer team got an early look at their postseason opponent on Tuesday.
The Trojans took on North Putnam in the regular season finale and while they took the lead at halftime, North Putnam came through with two goals in the second half to win 2-1.
"North Putnam came out and challenged us very well tonight. We came out flat and struggled to find our game," Covington coach Ryan Sowers said. "We have a few days until Sectional play opens up so we'll need to definitely work on some pieces of our game before we see North Putnam again."
Savion Waddell scored the lone goal for Covington, while Jacob Holycross assisted on the goal. Jack Stewart had three saves in goal for the Trojans.
Austin Shaw scored both goals for North Putnam.
The Trojans end the regular season at 9-3 and will face North Putnam again on Monday at Bethesda Christian High School in Brownsburg, Ind.
