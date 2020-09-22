MONTICELLO, Ind. — After a scoreless first half and with time running out, the Covington soccer team delivered.
Logan Pinkerton scored on a assist by Anibel Perez in the 59th minute to give the Trojans a 1-0 win over Twin Lakes on Tuesday.
"The team is still finding ways to pull out wins," Covington coach Ryan Sowers said. "We came out flat in the first half and Twin Lakes found a couple of good opportunities that they almost executed. The second half brought out our heart more and we were able to pressure them well the rest of the game."
Jack Stewart had four saves in goal for Covington, who is 9-1 and will play North White on Thursday.
