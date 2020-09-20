COVINGTON, Ind. — Every high school athlete looks forward to their opportunities to compete at their home venue in front of family and friends.
For a senior, the final home contest is one that will leave a lasting impression.
On Saturday afternoon at the Trojan Sports Complex, Covington soccer sent its seven seniors out in style with a 2-1 victory over Faith Christian in the championship game of the 19th Annual Covington Invitational.
"This was our last game on our home turf,'' said senior Rico Mandolini, who scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. "We haven't won our invitational title since my freshman year, so it's been three years for us.''
The Trojans, who improved to 8-1 with their wins over Faith Christian and West Vigo in the semifinals, didn't exactly cruise to the title even after taking a 2-0 halftime advantage in the title tilt.
The Faith Christian Eagles had several shots on goal in the final 40 minutes, including a goal from Titus Rush with 20 minutes remaining in the contest.
"We came strong to go up 2-0,'' said Covington coach Ryan Sowers. "That's a good success for us at halftime to be up 2-0 on a program like Faith Christian.
"Fatigue mixed with lack of fight at times gave them numerous opportunities. I was excited for the win, but wasn't excited to fight this out. We have to do a better job of finishing.''
Mandolini acknowledged that fatigue played a role as both teams were playing their second game of the day.
"We definitely started off the game better than they did,'' he said. "We were out of gates and more explosive. Our first goal (scored by Savion Waddell) drove all the energy for us.''
And what happened after halftime?
"I think they picked up their offensive game in the second half and we were able to keep enough intensity to hold them back,'' Mandolini said.
Sowers tried to warn his team at halftime.
"I told them that we needed to score the next goal, because 2-1 is the most dangerous score in soccer,'' he said. "Because, it could very easily turn into a 2-2 game and then it's a brand-new game.''
Thankfully for Sowers and the Trojans, the Eagles didn't get that second goal to tie the game.
Covington keeper Jack Stewart finished with three saves.
In Saturday's semifinal victory, Mandolini had two goals and an assist as Covington defeated West Vigo 5-1. Other scorers for the Trojans were Logan Pinkerton, Bradley Lewsader and Waddell.
Up next for Covington is a newly added match to the schedule as the Trojans will play on the road against Twin Lakes. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.