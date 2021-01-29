COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton score a season-high 34 points as the Covington Trojans raced past the North Vermillion Falcons 90-32 in a Wabash River Conference boys basketball game on Friday night.
It's the second time this season that Pinkerton has scored 30 or more points as he also had a 30-point game against Riverton Parke on Jan. 8.
Also coming up a season-best performance on Friday night for the Trojans was junior Calvin Springer with 23 points. Also scoring in double figures for Covington was junior Alan Karrfalt with 15.
Sophomore Duncan Keller nearly had a double-double as he finished with 9 rebounds and 9 assists in the contest.
Covington improves to 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the WRC with the victory, while North Vermillion falls to 0-9 overall and 0-2 in the league.
Both teams are scheduled to play on Saturday.
Covington is hosting South Newton in a 5:30 p.m. (Eastern) contest, while North Vermillion is at home against North Newton in a game that set for a 1:30 p.m. (Eastern) tipoff.
