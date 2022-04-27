VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington softball team traveled to face Fountain Central in a game that saw the lead change hands several times before the visiting Trojans ended up winning 12-11.
It was a contest that saw a strong wind blowing out to right field that created chaos on almost anything hit in the air with both infielders and outfielders struggling to guess the flight of the ball.
Some of those hits went over the heads of the fielders, others bounced off their gloves and fell to the ground for errors and a last few led to dramatic, diving catches.
There was no guessing on the flight of the ball in the top of the first inning as, with two out, Holly Linville walked and Emily Holycross homered to make it 2-0.
As would be the case throughout the game, when one team scored, the other almost always responded and that is what happened when the
Mustangs came to the plate.
Fountain Central (1-10, 0-9 WRC) got Kendal Rahm and Jerzi Hershberger on with no outs and proceeded to plate them to tie the game at 2-2.
Covington (5-5, 3-2 WRC) sent nine batters up to bat in the second inning, scoring four runs on singles by Shiann Haymaker and Paige Messmore, a double by Tyra Hammer, a sacrifice by Holly Linville, a walk and a two-base Mustang error to lead 6-2.
Two Trojan errors helped Fountain Central tie the game in the bottom of the second as they would push four runs across the plate thanks to the errors plus singles by Hershberger and Maddie Medley and a three-run homer by Chloe Golia for a 6-all score.
The third and fourth innings saw neither team score with only Haley Webb getting a single for the home team while Messmore got one for the visitors.
Runs returned in the fifth as Emily Holycross reached on an error, Briley Peyton bunted her to second, reaching first as well, and then after two outs, Ella Johnson walked to load the bases.
That brought up Alex Sutherlin, and the freshman singled to center to send Holycross and Peyton home to lead 8-6 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Fountain Central came right back with three runs of their own to take the lead 9-8 as Golia reached on an error, Kendra Earlywine walked, a sacrifice by Sami Krout moved them up a base and Hannah Wood singled home Golia.
Webb followed with a single, but not until Wood was erased trying to steal, but Earlywine was able to score on the play.
Rahm followed with a triple to right field – abetted by the wind that made the Trojan fielder chase the ball to the fence – that drove in Webb before the next batter grounded out to end the inning.
Covington retook the lead in the sixth, getting two runs on consecutive singles by Hammer, Linville and Holycross that made it 10-9 in favor of the Trojans.
Fountain Central returned the two-run punch in the bottom of the inning, as Medley reached on an error and Golia followed up with a homer over the left center field fence to put the hosts up 11-10.
In yet another lead reversal, Covington scored two more runs in the top of the seventh as Sutherlin beat out an infield single and, after a line out, Hammer drove a ball over the fence for a two-run shot that made the score 12-11.
Fountain Central had one last chance in the bottom of the seventh, but could not score as they could only muster a single by Rahm after two outs and the next batter lofted a ball to left for the final out of the game.
Fountain Central coach Ric Walke had little to say after the contest, only commenting, “We’ll try again on Thursday for that next win” as his squad will travel to Covington for a rematch.
Trojan head coach Ryan Sowers said his team showed fight, noting that they got big hits when they needed them.
He also added, “But we need to fix some things before we play them again on Thursday.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
