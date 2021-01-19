CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday night, but the Trojans came up short in their effort for a winning streak on Tuesday.
Covington opened the week with a 54-35 triumph over Attica on Monday, but Tuesday, Crawfordsville made six 3-pointers on its way to a 47-41 victory.
The Trojans, who had only one made 3-pointer, were led in scoring by Shiann Haymaker with a game-high 20 points, while Lily Hacquet chipped in with 12.
The Athenians had three players reach double digits as Olivia Reed had a team-high 14, followed by Shea Williamson with 12 and Lydia McCarty contributed 11.
Covington will host North Vermillion in a Wabash River Conference contest on Thursday night.
