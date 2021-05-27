CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team played a team just as hungry as it to make history.
The Trojans and their opponent, Sullivan, had never won a IHSAA regional title in the histories of both programs.
By the end of Wednesday’s regional final, it was Sullivan that won 4-1 and remained undefeated at 24-0.
“It was the second time we have been in the regional final and we were coming off a tough win over Crawfordsville to get to the final,” Covington coach Terry Field said. “Sullivan proved that they were a very good team. They came up through the Terre Haute sectional and they beat Terre Haute North 5-0 and Terre Haute South 5-0 and they played well tonight.”
The only win for Covington was in No. 1 doubles, where the team of juniors Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor beat Sarah Francis and Peyton Sisil 6-0, 6-4.
With the win, Engle and Taylor will play Parke Heritage today for the individual doubles sectional championship. If Engle and Taylor win, they will go to regional doubles play on June 5 in Kokomo, Ind.
“They are 23-0 right now and there is good chemistry with the girls. They are both juniors and got better as they played. We didn’t even get them together until the third match this year, so Karsyn Engle is 25-0 and tonight she got the school record for wins in a season.”
The Trojans end the season at 16-2 with a team that had the right mix of veterans and up and coming players.
“This team was made up of four girls that won a sectional championship two years ago,” Field said. “Grace Wright, Nai’a Pettit, Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor. We also had two newer players in Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner and put them together and it ended up being good for us because they won 17 matches and their chemistry is good and got better and better. It gave us more depth.
“Halle Grady was sophomore for us and she improved and got better. She played a lot of girls that had more experience than she had and she didn’t get discouraged and we was proud of the progress she made.
“They were also a smart group. We found out they won Academic All-state honors and that was a nice accomplishment as well.”
Pettit and Goeppner are seniors, which means next season will be led mostly by Engle and Taylor and Wright in singles.
“Grace finished the season 24-3. She worked extremely hard with her tennis and she played smart,” Field said.
