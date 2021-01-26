PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Southmont 65, Covington 18
Covington (18) — Emma Holycross 2 3-6 7, Therin Holland 1 0-0 3, Madgalena Sandlin 1 0-0 2, Kali Pettit 0 0-0 0, Lillian Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Karma Kingery 1 0-0 2, Micah Stonecipher 0 0-2 0, Daisy Goeppner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 3-8 18.
Southmont (65) — Craig 1 0-2 2, Gass 1 0-0 3, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Veatch 9 1-1 19, Mason 2 0-0 5, Charles 3 0-0 8, Manion 5 0-0 12, Gilstrap 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 0-1 10, Gann 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 1-5 65.
Covington; 1; 7; 3; 7; —; 18
Southmont; 21; 17; 11; 16; —; 65
3-pointers — Covington 1 (Holland 1). Southmont 6 (Charles 2, Manion 2, Gass 1, Mason 1).
Records — Southmont 12-3 overall. Covington 4-17 overall.
