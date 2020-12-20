COVINGTON, Ind. — Twin Lakes overcame a 5-point deficit to star the fourth quarter to beat the Covington Trojans 48-46 on Saturday night.
The Indians, who improved to 4-0 on the season, outscored the Trojans 13-6 in the fourth quarter.
Covington, who falls to 1-2, had a pair of players score in double figures.
Savion Waddell and Logan Pinkerton shared team-high honors with 18 points each and Waddell also contributed a team-high 10 rebounds.
