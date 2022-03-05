ATTICA, Ind. — Any hopes that the Covington Trojans had of reclaiming the IHSAA Sectional 54 boys basketball title vanished when they made just one basket in the first 11 minutes, 29 seconds in Friday's semifinal game against the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights.
Covington, which won five straight sectional titles from 2016 to 2020, saw Central Catholic score the game's first 12 points on it way to a 55-30 triumph over the Trojans at Attica High School.
"I guess you could say it was a snowball effect,'' said first-year coach Adam Morgan.
It certainly looked that way as the Knights (16-9) scored on their first three possessions, while the Trojans (16-7) made just 1 of their first 19 shot attempts to go along with nine turnovers.
Central Catholic had built a 25-2 advantage before Covington junior Duncan Keller knocked down his team's second field goal — a 3-pointer.
"We just didn't have a lot of things go our way, like the ball going into the basket,'' Morgan said. "We just came out flat.
"It's an unfortunate way to end our season.''
And what disappointed Morgan the most about his team's season-ending loss was how his team played.
Not making shots was one thing — Covington shot 7.7 percent (2-of-26) in the first half — but the shots that the Trojans took were not exactly quality attempts.
"We talked about it during a couple of timeouts in the first half. We had to get to the rim and we didn't get to the rim until there was 40 seconds left in the second quarter,'' said Morgan, whose team was 1-of-11 from 3-point range in the first two quarters. "I was not real thrilled with our shot selection, especially when you are not hitting your shots.''
Covington finally hit a handful of shots in the fourth quarter to raise its shooting percentage to 20 percent (10-of-50) but it was too little, too late as Central Catholic cruised into the sectional final.
Junior guard Tanner Fields had a game-high 24 points for the Knights, while senior Clark Barrett finished with 7 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Leading the way for the Trojans was senior guard Alan Karrfalt with 10 points, while Keller chipped in with 8.
Covington, which started the season with just two wins in six games, entered the Sectional Tournament on a high note, winning 14 of 16 with only a pair of 2-point losses to Lebanon and Crawfordsville.
"I don't think anyone expected us to where we were coming into sectionals,'' Morgan said. "I don't know if anyone saw us winning 16 games this season besides us. We got on a good little win streak against good competition. That's why tonight is so disappointing.
"We got on a roll when we wanted to, but we reverted back to old habits.''
Central Catholic will play North Vermillion, a 57-49 winner over Faith Christian, for the Sectional title at 7 p.m. (Eastern) tonight at Attica High School.
Sectional 54 Semifinal
Lafayette Central Catholic 55, Covington 30
Covington (30) — Savion Waddell 1-6 2-2 4, Neil Ellmore 0-2 0-0 0, Calvin Springer 0-5 0-0 0, Alan Karrfalt 4-13 0-1 10, Duncan Keller 2-12 2-2 8, Mason Dupree 0-0 0-0 0, Coye Ferguson 0-4 0-0 0, Austin Stein 2-3 0-0 6, Karver Fye 0-1 0-0 0, Jonas Burris-Bunch 1-2 0-1 2, Dane Gerling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-50 4-6 30.
Central Catholic (55) — Ben Mazur 2-8 2-2 8, Clark Barrett 3-7 0-1 7, Tanner Fields 11-15 1-2 24, Clark Obermiller 2-7 0-0 4, Albert Schwartz 1-2 2-4 4, Billy Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Nick Page 1-1 0-0 2, Alex Hardebeck 0-0 2-5 2, Keaton Brooks 0-1 2-2 2, Colton Strickler 0-0 0-0 0, Bryce McCammon 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Kerr 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 21-43 9-17 55.
Covington `2 `5 `9 `14 `— `30
Central Catholic `16 `14 `14 `11 `— `55
3-pointers — Covington 6-23 (Karrfalt 2-7, Keller 2-6, Stein 2-3, Ellmore 0-1, Springer 0-1, Ferguson 0-3, Fye 0-1, Gerling 0-1). Central Catholic 4-13 (Mazur 2-6, Barrett 1-4, Fields 1-2, Kerr 0-1). Rebounds — Covington 28 (Waddell 4, Burris-Bunch 4, Ellmore 3, Karrfalt 3, Gerling 3, Keller 3, Ferguson 2, Springer 1, Stein 1, Fye 1, TEAM 3). Central Catholic 40 (Barrett 14, Mazur 5, Obermiller 5, Hardebeck 4, Page 3, Fields 2, Schwartz 2, Brooks 2, Owens 1, Kerr 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Covington 4 (Karrfalt 2, Ellmore 1, Ferguson 1). Central Catholic 13 (Mazur 3, Fields 3, Obermiller 2, Page 2, Barrett 1, Schwartz 1, Hardebeck 1). Turnovers — Covington 13, Central Catholic 10. Steals — Covington 6 (Ellmore 3, Karrfalt 1, Keller 1, Stein 1). Central Catholic 8 (Obermiller 3, Barrett 2, Mazur 1, Fields 1, Schwartz 1). Total fouls — Covington 17, Central Catholic 9. Fouled out — Karrfalt.
Records — Covington 16-7 overall. Central Catholic 16-9.
