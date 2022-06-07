KOKOMO, Ind. — The Covington girls doubles tennis team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor will return to the individual state tournament.
The duo beat Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Jessica Brust and Kaylee Mulligan 6-2, 6-4 in an regional title matchup on Saturday.
Engle and Taylor are 24-0 and will face Evansville Mater Dei's Kelly Blair and Chrissy Marx on Friday in the state quarterfinals at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
LEGION BASEBALL
Speakers split twinbill
COLFAX — The Danville Post 210 Speakers had to settle for a split of a doubleheader on Sunday with the Bloomington Game Seven baseball program.
Danville cruised to a 7-1 victory in the opener behind right-hander Isaiah Ruch and Post 210 was in position for a sweep with a 4-0 lead in the second game, but Game Seven rallied to win 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Infielder Drew Pinkston had a big day at the plate for the Speakers (2-1) going 3-for-8 with two doubles and four RBIs — all of those coming in the first game. Pinkston had a two-run double in the fifth and a two-run single in the seventh for the Speakers.
Other Post 210 batters with multiple hits in the opener were Dalton Hobick, Andy Onnen and Drew Wichtowski.
Ruch held Game Seven to just 1 run over five innings to pick up the victory as Dawson Dodd threw two innings of shutout relief to seal the victory.
In the second game, Danville starter Brodi Winge held Game Seven to just 1 run over four innings, but the Post 210 bullpen surrender four runs in three innings as Conlan Moore was saddled with the loss.
The Danville Post 210 Speakers are back in action tonight with a doubleheader against Rantoul Post 287 at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.