ATTICA, Ind. — Every basketball fan can tell you the difference between a 3-pointer and your standard 2-point field goal.
But, how those points are scored is something that coaches and teams focus on the most.
One little statistic, the assist, can answer that question. It's probably one of the least recognized numbers in the game of basketball.
On Saturday night in the IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional championship, the Covington Trojans eloquently demonstrated the value of the assist in a 68-39 victory over the Clinton Central Bulldogs.
Covington had 18 assists on its 27 baskets. Senior Daniel Keller and sophomore Alan Karrfalt combined for just six points, but they each finished with five assists, which netted the Trojans 23 points.
"Good offensive execution is about getting the best shot that you can get,'' said Keller. "It's all about reading the defense. If the defense guards you one way, you know what you need to do to make the play. If the defense guards you another way, than you have to do something else.
"We love getting our teammates open shots.''
And, the feeling is mutual.
Colton Brown, who had a game-high 18 points, including 15 in the second quarter, said sharing the basketball is the ultimate sign of teamwork.
"It's so fun to play when we are working together and we have that chemistry,'' he said. "When we don't work together and we don't have that chemistry — we struggle on offense.
"I think assists go unnoticed and they are not appreciate as they should be.''
But, it's not just the pass that makes a good assist.
"The best ones are when you pass up a good shot to get your teammate a great shot,'' Brown said. "That is probably unseen by the average fan, but as a team, we see it and it makes the game so much fun.''
The Trojans (20-6) had plenty of fun on Saturday night on their way to claiming a fifth straight sectional title and the 27th in school history.
"I think the biggest strength of our team is that we have a number of different guys that can all score the basketball,'' Ballard said. "We talk all of the time that if we just move the ball, we can do anything we want.
"When we move the ball, we are pretty good.''
Covington's ball movement was extremely good for the first three quarters as the Trojans built a 57-22 lead over the Bulldogs.
And while Brown hit his four 3-pointers in the first half, the Trojans had its fair share of layups and easy baskets. Senior Caleb Ellmore and junior Logan Pinkerton combined for 22 points as they were a very impressive 10-of-11 from the field.
Covington ended the game shooting 69.2 percent (27-of-39), and the Trojans assist percentage was 67 percent with those 18 assists on 27 baskets.
"That's exactly what we want to do every night,'' Ballard said. "If we get our assist percentage that high — that means we are moving and sharing the ball. Basically, it means that we are playing pretty well.''
But, in a true coach's fashion, Ballard was a little disappointed in six turnovers in the fourth quarter.
"We got a little sloppy there at the end,'' he said. "Defensively, we did a great job of creating those easy shots, but you can always be better.''
Covington showed great maturity in finishing off the sectional championship as most everyone, outside of the team, was giving them the title after a 60-55 win over Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday night.
"We came to school on Wednesday and people were asking about the regional,'' Ballard said. "It didn't matter because we hadn't done anything to get to a regional, at that point.
"We have great senior leadership that helped us to block all of that out and we stayed focus on the task at hand.''
Keller admitted the coaches also played a role in that.
"They made sure we didn't focus on what other people were talking about,'' he said. "And, this wasn't our first sectional tournament. We knew what we had to do.''
Ballard admitted he and the team can start talking about the next stage.
Covington advances to the Frankfort Regional where the Trojans will play the Southwood Knights (11-13) in a semifinal contest at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Clinton Central, which ends its season at 5-19, was led in scoring by Ross Cripe with 13 and Payton Moore added 11.
