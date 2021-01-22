CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington boys basketball team won a tight contest on Friday against Southmont in non-conference action.
Logan Pinkerton had 26 points with eight rebounds for the Trojans, while Alan Karrfalt had 11 points, Neil Ellmore had nine points and Drew Busick added eight points.
The Trojans will play Lebanon on Saturday.
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 54, Southmont 50
Covington (54) — Drew Busick 3 0-0 8, Neil Ellmore 4 1-2 9, Alan Karrfalt 4 0-0 11, Calvin Springer 0 0-0 0, Duncan Keller 0-0 0-1 0, Logan Pinkerton 10 2-2 26, Bradley Lewsader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 54.
Covington;15;9;14;16;—;54
Southmont;11;9;18;12 ;— ;50
3-point field goals — Covington 9 (Pinkerton 4, Karraflt 3, Busick 2). Total fouls — Covington 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
