COVINGTON, Ind. —The Covington boys basketball survived a challenge from Fountain Central in a 60-57 win on Thursday.
Alan Karrfalt had 10 points, eight steals, five rebounds and five assists for the Trojans, while Logan Pinkerton had 18 points and seven rebounds and Drew Busick added 12 points.
Andrew Shabi and Mason Larkin each had 13 points for Fountain Central, while Carson Eberly had 11 and Will Harmon added 10 points.
