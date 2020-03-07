At Attica
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional Championship
Covington 68, Clinton Central 39
Covington (68) — Colton Brown 5-11 4-4 18, Alan Karrfalt 0-1 0-0 0, Daniel Keller 3-4 0-0 6, Logan Pinkerton 6-6 0-0 12, Caleb Ellmore 4-5 2-2 10, Neil Ellmore 0-0 0-0 0, Duncan Keller 1-1 0-0 3, Trey Bever 1-3 0-0 2, Calvin Springer 0-0 0-0 0, Savion Waddell 3-4 3-4 9, Alex Rodgers 1-1 0-1 2, Logan Herzog 3-3 0-0 6. Totals: 27-39 9-11 68.
Clinton Central (39) — Payton Moore 4-6 1-2 11, Ross Cripe 5-12 0-0 13, Jacob Shoup 1-4 0-0 2, Drew Hosteter 3-8 0-0 9, Jack Akard 0-1 0-0 0, Koda Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle Pickard 1-4 0-0 2, Logan Whiteman 0-1 2-2 2, Jordan Lunsford 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Rayl 0-0 0-0 0, Bryson Webb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-37 3-4 39.
Covington;18;19;20;11;—;68
Clinton Central;9;5;8;17;—;39
3-pointers — Covington 5-14 (Brown 4-9, Du.Keller 1-1, Da.Keller 0-1, Bever 0-2, Waddell 0-1). Clinton Central 8-21 (Cripe 3-9, Hosteter 3-8, Moore 2-2, Shoup 0-1, Pickard 0-1). Rebounds — Covington 23 (C.Ellmore 6, Pinkerton 4, Waddell 4, Brown 3, Da.Keller 1, Bever 1, Springer 1, Herzog 1, TEAM 2). Clinton Central 13 (Akard 5, Shupt 2, Moore 1, Allen 1, Pickard 1, Lunsford 1, TEAM 2). Assists — Covington 18 (Karrfalt 5, Da.Keller 5, C.Ellmore 3, Pinkerton 2, Waddell 2). Clinton Central 6 (Moore 3, Akard 2, Whiteman 1). Turnovers — Covington 10, Clinton Central 13. Steals — Covington 12 (Karrfalt 4, Pinkerton 3, Da.Keller 1, Brown 1, N.Ellmore 1, Bever 1, Herzog 1). Total fouls — Covington 8, Clinton Central 11. Fouled out — none.
Records — Covington 20-6 overall. Clinton Central 5-19 overall.
