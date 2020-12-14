ATTICA, Ind. — The debut of the Covington Trojans under first-year coach Shaun Busick was delayed for 17 days.
Originally, Covington was scheduled to begin its 2020-21 boys basketball season on Nov. 25 at home against the Rossville Hornets but that contest was cancelled because of concerns with COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic also claimed a tournament in Lafayette, Ind., where the Trojans were scheduled to play three games from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.
Finally, on Friday night, Covington opened its season with a 52-30 triumph over Attica in a Wabash River Conference contest.
And while some coaches might have been upset or frustrated that it took this long to play a game, that was definitely not the opinion of Busick.
"We are just grateful that we got this opportunity to play,'' he said. "What you saw tonight was a group of young men from Attica and group of young men from Covington battling on the basketball court and playing a game that they love.''
After a traveling violation on its first possession, Covington proceeded to score the game's first 15 points behind Alan Karrfalt (9) and Logan Pinkerton (6), the two returning starters for the Trojans, who won their fifth straight sectional title at Attica back on March 7 with a 68-39 win over Clinton Central.
That was the final game of last season as the IHSAA would cancel the rest of the state tournament because of the pandemic.
After seeing its early advantage cut to 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, Covington opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run and the Trojans maintained a double-digit advantage until the final horn.
"There were some good moments and there were some bad moments,'' said Busick when asked for his thoughts.
The good parts of Friday's game for the Trojans was their 54 percent shooting from the field (20-of-37), winning the rebounding battle (24-19) and forcing the Red Ramblers (0-2 overall and 0-1 in the WRC) into 16 turnovers that turned into 22 points.
"At times, we played well on the defensive end in our zone,'' Busick said.
It definitely gave Attica some problems. Not only did the Red Ramblers have issues with their ballhandling but they were also a disappointing 3-of-20 (15 percent) from 3-point range.
"I felt that we were getting open looks — they just weren't falling,'' said Attica coach Bruce Patton. "With that zone, we struggled getting it into our big guy (Brandte Gayler), and once you get it in there, they have a kid (Savion Waddell) that is a little bit taller than him and a lot more athletic than him.''
Gayler scored all 10 of his points in the second half after the Trojans had built their double-digit advantage. Jackson Davis led Attica with 11 points.
Pinkerton, the only senior on the Covington roster, was one of three Trojans in double figures on Friday night as he finished with a game-high 16. Next in the scoring column for Covington was Waddell with 15, including a nice steal and slam dunk in the fourth quarter, and rounding out the double-figure scorers was Karrfalt with 11.
McCutcheon 53
Covington 49
COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton's game-high 32 points was quite enough as Lafayette McCutcheon rallied to beat Covington 53-49 on Saturday night.
The Trojans (1-1) had a 39-36 lead over the Mavericks entering the fourth quarter, but McCutcheon outscored Covington 17-10 in the final 8 minutes.
Pinkerton, who also had a team-high nine rebounds, was the only player in double figures for the Trojans. Savion Waddell finished with 9 points while Neil Ellmore and Alan Karrfalt each chipped in with 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.