PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Covington 52, Attica 30
Covington (52) — Neil Ellmore 0-0 0-0 0, Alan Karrfalt 4-12 0-0 11, Duncan Keller 0-3 0-0 0, Savion Waddell 6-8 3-4 15, Logan Pinkerton 6-9 3-5 16, Drew Busick 1-1 0-0 3, Conlan Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Coye Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Calvin Springer 3-4 0-0 7, Bradley Lewsander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-37 6-9 52.
Attica (30) — John Britt 1-5 0-0 3, Antonio Jerkins 2-9 0-0 4, Jackson Davis 4-8 1-1 11, Zach Black 1-8 0-0 2, Brandte Gayler 4-5 2-3 10, Hunter Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-35 3-4 30.
Covington; 15; 12; 10; 15; —; 52
Attica: 8; 2; 11; 9; —; 30
3-pointers — Covington 6-15 (Karrfalt 3-8, Pinkerton 1-4, Busick 1-1, Springer 1-1, Keller 0-1). Attica 3-20 (Davis 2-5, Britt 1-3, Jerkins 0-5, Black 0-7). Rebounds — Covington 24 (Pinkerton 5, Ellmore 4, Karrfalt 4, Waddell 4, Busick 2, Keller 1, Springer 1, TEAM 3). Attica 19 (Gayler 4, Britt 3, Davis 3, Smith 3, Black 2, Jerkins 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Covington 10 (Karrfalt 4, Keller 2, Pinkerton 2, Ellmore 1, Waddell 1). Attica 5 (Smith 2, Jerkins 1, Davis 1, Black 1). Turnovers — Covington 13, Attica 16. Steals — Covington 12 (Karrfalt 3, Waddell 3, Pinkerton 3, Ellmore 1, Keller 1, Springer 1). Attica 7 (Britt 3, Davis 2, Black 1, Gayler 1). Total fouls — Covington 10, Attica 12. Fouled out — none.
Records — Covington 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference. Attica 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the WRC.
JV score — Covington 45, Attica 14.
