VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Covington's top two players in singles and it's No. 1 doubles team reached the Wabash River Conference semifinals with wins on Saturday.
Calvin Springer for the Trojans pulled out a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over Fountain Central's Cody Linville in the quarterfinals, while Evan Norton lost just three games in his two matches.
Springer will play Evan James of Parke Heritage in one semifinal on Monday, while Norton will play Fountain Central's Carson Eberly, who beat Joel Gooch of Parke Heritage, 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.
In doubles play, Covington's Myles Potter and Nolan Potter cruised in the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Also reaching the semifinals were Seeger's team of Drew Holland and Logan McFatridge and Fountain Central's duo of Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager.
The semifinals and finals are set for Monday at Fountain Central with action starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern).
