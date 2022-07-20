Ohio State’s string of four straight Big Ten titles ended in 2021, but the Buckeyes appear poised to contend for another league crown this year.
A loss to rival Michigan, OSU’s first loss to the Wolverines since 2011, prevented the Buckeyes from reaching the Big Ten title game. Ohio State regrouped with a 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl to finish 11-2, but the pinball-like final score still displayed the gaping holes on defense that plagued the Buckeyes throughout the 2021 season.
As a result, OSU hired Oklahoma State coach Jim Knowles as its new defensive coordinator, paying him $1.9 million per year to fix a defense that finished ninth in the conference in points allowed (22.8 per game) and yards allowed (372.6 per game). Knowles will bring a 4-2-5 defensive alignment to Ohio State that led Oklahoma State to the fourth-best total defense in the country last year (297.9 yards per game).
For Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who is 34-4 entering his fourth season with the Buckeyes, it was an important hire. The Buckeyes have six starters back on offense and five starters back on defense, but there’s plenty of five and four-star talent on the depth chart eager to earn more snaps.
Day got a first-hand look of Knowles’ defensive schemes calling offenses against him during spring intra-squad practices.
“He’s got a lot of different ways, and then comes the gamesmanship within the game of trying to get the right call out against the right defense and vice versa,” Day told the Columbus Dispatch. “So he’s very, very good at that, and that makes us better.”
Here’s a closer look at Ohio State heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
C.J. Stroud, So., QB: Stroud passed for 4,435 yards with 44 TDs to eight interceptions during a stellar freshman season.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jr., WR: Smith-Njigba had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine TDs last season, including as Rose Bowl-record 347 yards receiving on 15 catches with three TDs against Utah.
TreVeyon Henderson, So., RB: Henderson rushed for 1,248 yards on 6.8 yards per carry last season.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Tanner McCalister, Sr., S: The Oklahoma State transfer is following Knowles to Columbus. He’s solid in coverage and against the run.
DeaMonte Trayanum. Jr., LB: The 5-foot-11, 235-pound Arizona State transfer and converted running back will provide depth in the front seven.
Sonny Styles, Fr., S: The five-star recruit from Pickerington, Ohio, adds talent to the secondary.
OUTLOOK
With Stroud piloting the offense and Day calling the plays, expect Ohio State to score in bunches again this season. If Knowles can improve Ohio State’s defense, the Buckeyes should find themselves back as Big Ten champions and in the College Football Playoff after a one-year absence.
