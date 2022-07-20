Minnesota has enjoyed historic seasons under head coach P.J. Fleck.
The Gophers have posted only four nine-win seasons since 1905, and two have come under Fleck. In 2019, Minnesota went 11-2 and knocked off Auburn in the Outback Bowl. In 2021, Minnesota won its last three games, including knocking off West Virginia in the Quick Lane Bowl, to wind up 9-4.
With six starters returning on offense and seven more starters returning on an improved defense, Fleck is hopeful Minnesota can take the next step and win a Big Ten West Division title.
Kirk Ciorrocca, who left Minnesota for Penn State following the 2019 season, is back as offensive coordinator. With Ciorrocca, Minnesota will run a run-pass option offense that put up big numbers in 2019, ranking fourth in the conference in total offense (432 yards per game) and fourth in scoring offense (34.1 points per game).
“This is probably one of the fastest teams we’ve had, the most athletic team, as far the testing,” Fleck said following the spring game. “For us to be as good as we want to be, we’re going to have to be really tough. And tough is not just putting your face in someone else’s face and smashes of pads and helmets. It’s not that. It’s the ability to overcome adversity.”
Here’s a closer look at Minnesota heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Tanner Morgan, Sr., QB: The sixth-year senior is 27-12 as a starter while passing for 8,072 yards and 56 TDs.
Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr., RB: The Big Ten running back of the year in 2020 will look to return to form after sitting out last season with a torn ACL.
John Michael Schmitz, Sr., C: The highest graded returning center in the country per Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Schmitz has played in 44 career games and made 23 starts at center.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Chuck Filiaga, Sr., RG: The Michigan transfer made 11 career starts at left and right guard for Wolverines.
Beanie Bishop, Jr., CB: The Western Kentucky transfer and team captain had three interceptions and four pass breakups last season for the Hilltoppers.
Lorenza Surgers, Sr., DE: The Vanderbilt transfer is a rangy defensive end at 6-5 and 265 pounds who has posted four career pass breakups and one sack.
OUTLOOK
To win the Big Ten West, Minnesota must solve its Iowa hex. The Golden Gophers have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes. A key to the season will be if Ibrahim can return to his 2020 form coming off a lengthy rehab process. Morgan is a veteran quarterback capable of winning big games. If the defense can maintain its improvement from 2021, Minnesota could find itself back contending for a Big Ten West title.
