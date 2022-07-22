Indiana was one of the biggest disappointments in college football in 2021.
The Hoosiers, riding high off a 6-2 breakthrough campaign in 2020, began the season ranked No. 17 in the AP preseason Top 25. But injuries and inconsistency led IU to a 2-10 record and its first winless season in Big Ten play (0-9) since 2011.
As a result, IU made several offseason changes, beginning with firing offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan after the Hoosiers finished last in the Big Ten and 124th out of 130 FBS teams in total offense at 289.7 yards per game. Sheridan was replaced by former UMass head coach and Florida State and Maryland offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who is looking to bring a more balanced attack to Bloomington.
Defensive coordinator Charlton Warren left for North Carolina in January and was replaced by Minnesota defensive line coach Chad Wilt. But head coach Tom Allen announced he will go back to calling the plays in IU’s 4-2-5 defensive alignment, a dual role he held in 2017-18.
“I’ve missed that part of it,” Allen said. “And I just feel like that that’s definitely one of my strengths as a coach. And it’s the reason why I’m sitting here in this position.”
IU returns four starters on offense and seven starters on defense. The Hoosiers also added 12 players from the transfer portal who could find immediate playing time on both sides of the football.
Here’s a closer look at Indiana heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Taiwan Mullen, Sr., CB: The 2020 All-American will look to bounce back from last season’s injury-filled campaign.
Cam Jones, Sr., LB: The playmaking linebacker has posted six career sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery returned for a TD.
Matthew Bedford, Sr., RT: The honorable mention All-Big Ten offensive lineman will move back to his natural position after starting eight games at right guard last season.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Connor Bazelak, Jr., QB: The Missouri transfer threw for 5,084 yards and 23 TDs in two seasons as a starter for the Tigers and will compete with Jack Tuttle for the starting job.
Shaun Shivers, Sr., RB: The Auburn transfer brings speed to the backfield with a 5.1 yards per carry average and eight career rushing TDs.
J.H. Tevis, Sr., DE: A Cal transfer with three career sacks, Tevis showed pass rush and leadership ability in spring drills.
OUTLOOK
It’s an important season for the Hoosiers to show last year was an aberration after back-to-back bowl campaigns in 2019 and 2020. Losing Micah McFadden to the NFL draft was a blow to the defense, but if a secondary led by Mullen and returning All-Big Ten performers Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews can stay healthy, IU could still find itself tough to score upon in 2022. The bigger questions are on offense, and the Hoosiers will need a number of transfers to pan out in order to return to bowl eligibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.