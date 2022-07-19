Illinois coach Bret Bielema knows the blueprint to win in the Big Ten.
Employing the same, physical, run-first offense that led Bielema to success at Wisconsin, Illinois went 5-7 in his first season as coach, nearly making a bowl game. Highlights of the season included a 20-18 nine-overtime upset win at Penn State and a 30-22 season-opening win over Nebraska.
Year 2 under Bielema could present another opportunity for the Illini to make progress. Illinois returns five starters on offense and six starters on defense. More size, physicality and depth were added on both lines of scrimmage during the offseason. In another offseason move, Illinois brought in Barry Lunney Jr. from Texas-San Antonio as offensive coordinator to run a more up-tempo offense. Lunny was a tight ends coach for Bielema during his stint at Arkansas.
“Barry, without a doubt, I would say is the unified voice not only with our players but with our coaches,” Bielema told 247 Sports. “He’s a great communicator. That’s really been (what) pops out.”
Here’s a closer look at Illinois heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Chase Brown, Jr., RB: The Western Michigan transfer rushed for 1,005 yards and five TDs for the Illini last season while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
Alex Palczewski, Sr., RG: The sixth-year, 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman has made 52 career starts at guard and tackle.
Sydney Brown, Sr., S: The hard-hitting Brown is a sure tackler who has posted four career interceptions and three career forced fumbles.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Tommy DeVito, Sr., QB: The Syracuse transfer enters the fall as the likely starter. DeVito passed for 3,478 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in three seasons with the Orange.
Terah Edwards, Fr., DL: At 6-2 and 316 pounds, Edwards, a Northwestern transfer, will provide depth and size on the defensive front.
Jared Badie, Fr., LB: An early enrollee and borderline three-, four-star recruit, the 6-5, 215-pound Badie showed promise as an edge rusher during spring drills.
OUTLOOK
DeVito could be the answer at quarterback for Illinois. The Illini were dead last in passing in the Big Ten at 156.2 yards per game, and though Illinois will always want to establish the run first, more balance is needed to keep opposing defenses from loading up the box.
If Illinois can find that balance and continue to play physical on defense, expect the Illini to make a move up the Big Ten West standings and qualify for a bowl game.
