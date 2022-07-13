There is optimism along the banks of the Raritan River as Rutgers has shown progress in two seasons under head coach Greg Schiano.
The Scarlet Knights improved from three wins to five wins in 2021 and earned a surprise last-minute bowl berth in the Gator Bowl, replacing Texas A&M, who bowed out due to COVID-19 issues. Though Rutgers lost 38-10 to Wake Forest, it gave the Scarlet Knights a taste of postseason play, which they hope to sustain on a consistent basis.
Five starters return on offense and five more starters return on defense. The biggest position battle this fall will come at quarterback, where sophomore four-star recruit Gavin Wimsatt will compete with incumbent starter Noah Vedral for the starting job.
“We need to have a great summer,” Schiano told RutgersWire. “And you know, the hard thing about spring is you’re on, you’re off, you’re on, you’re off. These guys in the summertime, they throw with each other every day on their own, and that’s really where the formulation of the chemistry I think occurs. No coaches, just them, running the show.”
Here’s a closer look at Rutgers heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Keyshawn Abraham, Sr., CB (returning starter posted nine pass breakups and three tackles for loss in 2021), Aron Cruickshank, Sr., WR (speedy receiver/return man has posted 3 receiving TDs and 3 TDs on punt/kick returns in his Rutgers career), Avery Young, Sr., S (hard-hitting safety had 81 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble for Rutgers in 2021).
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Taj Harris, Sr. WR (Syracuse transfer amassed 2,028 yards and 10 TDs during his four years with the Orange), Willie Tyler, Sr., LT (6-6, 325-pound lineman started 9 of 10 games at Louisiana Tech last season), Moses Walker, Fr., LB (four-star recruit from Brooklyn, N.Y., could step in immediately to help a thin linebacker corps).
OUTLOOK: Schiano is building for both the present and the future, with an incoming recruiting class that includes four four-starts, three of which are on the defensive side of the ball. Rutgers did lose some impact players in receiver Bo Melton, running back Isaih Pacheco and linebacker Olakulne Fatukasi, all which will be hard to replace.
But the Scarlet Knights should be deeper and more balanced this upcoming season. If Wimsatt can reach his potential at quarterbacks, Rutgers could find itself in contention for another bowl berth in 2022.
