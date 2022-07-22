Purdue bounced back from two subpar seasons in 2021 with a Music City Bowl win over Tennessee and its first nine-win campaign since 2003.
Entering Year 6, head coach Jeff Brohm has established himself as one of the best offensive minds in the Big Ten. Brohm’s intricate, up-tempo offense has produced either the first- or second-ranked passing offense in the conference in each of the last four seasons.
Purdue is losing two significant playmakers from its 2021 squad – Big Ten wide receiver of the year David Bell and pass rush standout George Karlaftis, who both declared for the NFL Draft. Karlaftis was taken in the first round (30th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs, while Bell was taken in the third round (99th overall) by the Cleveland Browns.
Overall, the Boilermakers return six starters on offense and nine on defense. Ron English and Mark Hagen will serve as co-defensive coordinators in place of Brad Lambert, who left to take over as defensive coordinator at Wake Forest. Brohm is counting on Purdue’s defense to continue to improve due to its depth and experience.
“We definitely understand the system,” Brohm said following Purdue’s spring game. “We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football, and we have a lot of depth behind it, and that’s with a lot of guys who didn’t practice this spring. So I feel like when we get all these guys back, as long as they are hungry, as long as they know all the small things it takes to win at a high level, I think we should be a very good defense.”
Here’s a closer look at Purdue heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Aidan O’Connell, Sr., QB: The returning second-team All-Big Ten QB has passed for 5,729 yards and 43 TDS in his Purdue career.
Payne Durham, Sr., TE: Durham had 45 catches for 467 yards and six TDs last season, leading all Big Ten TEs in TD catches.
Jalen Graham, Sr. S: The playmaker in the secondary has recorded one fumble recovery for a TD and one interception return for a TD in his three-year career.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Tyrone Tracy, Jr., WR/RB: The speedy Iowa transfer is a versatile weapon on offense who can carry the ball or catch passes out of the slot.
Reese Taylor, Sr., CB: The Indiana transfer adds experience and playmaking ability to the secondary.
Charlie Jones, Sr. WR: The Iowa transfer gives Purdue a threat in the return game.
OUTLOOK
At quarterback, O’Connell has proven the ability to win and move the ball. Receivers, though, will need to emerge to make up for the loss of Bell and second-leading receiver Milton Wright, who left the team after failing to meet academic eligibility. If an experienced defense can make more strides, Purdue could find itself in the hunt for a Big West Division title and become bowl eligible again this season.
