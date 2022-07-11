Nebraska coach Scott Frost faces a critical fifth season at the helm as he attempts to get the tradition-rich program back on track.
The Cornhuskers went a disappointing 3-9 in 2021, with eight of the nine losses coming by single-digit outcomes. That included a 23-20 overtime loss at No. 20 Michigan State, a 23-16 loss at No. 3 Oklahoma and a 26-17 loss to No. 6 Ohio State.
“I love these kids,” Frost said following the Ohio State loss. “They battled through a lot. This is going to pop at Nebraska. It just is. We’re doing too many good things right. We have too many good young players. We’re putting ourselves in position to win too many games and just not making a play or catching a break.”
The big offseason move came on offense, where Frost will cede the play-calling duties to Mark Whipple, who was hired for $1 million per year to take over as offensive coordinator. Whipple’s resume includes helping develop quarterback Kenny Pickett when he was the offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh and tight end Jimmy Graham when he was the offensive coordinator at Miami.
Here’s a closer look at Nebraska heading into the 2022 season:
Key returning players: Garret Nelson, Jr., LB (edge rusher who emerged as a leader on Nebraska’s defense last season with 5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss), Rahmir Johnson, So., RB (rushed for 495 yards on 4.4 yards per carry with 4 rushing TDs and 2 receiving TDs), Luke Reimer, Jr., LB (Honorable mention All-Big Ten LB had a team-high 108 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 1 sack last season).
Newcomers to watch: Casey Thompson, Jr. QB (favorite to replace Adrian Martinez as starting QB, Texas transfer dual-threat passed for 2,422 yards and 30 TDs while rushing 73 times for 210 yards and 5 TDS last season), Ochaun Mathis, Sr., DE (All-Big 12 standout had 4 sacks and 7 tackles for loss at TCU last season), Trey Palmer, Jr., WR (Speedy LSU transfer has posted 41 catches for 458 yards and 3 TDs and will help in the return game, with 1 career punt return for a TD and 1 career kickoff return for a TD on his resume).
Outlook: It’s a make-or-break season for Frost, who finds himself on the hot seat after four straight losing seasons and a 15-29 overall record. Nebraska will need several transfers to contribute right away, which always is a risky proposition. If Thompson can click with Whipple and the offensive and defensive fronts regain their edge and physicality, Nebraska has the talent to turn things around quickly and contend for a Big Ten West division title.
