Maryland is gaining momentum heading into its fourth season under head coach Mike Locksley.
Locksley’s high-rated recruiting classes are starting to pay dividends, as the Terrapins went 7-6 in 2021, including a 54-10 thumping of Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl. Maryland posted its first bowl win since 2010 and first winning season since 2014.
Maryland returns eight starters on offense and seven starters on defense, including two-year starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is on the verge of stardom.
“We have a great deal of talent on this roster,” Locksley told Athlon Sports. “We embrace any expectations that we’ve created for ourselves.”
Here’s a closer look at Maryland heading into the 2022 season:
Key returning players: Taulia Tagovailoa, Jr., QB (passed for 3,860 yards and 26 TDs to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors), Rakim Jarrett, Jr., WR (speedy, sure-handed receiver had 62 catches for 829 yards and 5 TDs last season), Jaelyn Duncan, Sr., LT (The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Duncan has made 27 career starts, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in each of the last two seasons).
Newcomers to watch: Jacob Copeland, Jr., WR (Florida transfer earned spring game MVP honors with 5 catches for 70 yards), Vandarius Cowan, Sr., LB (West Virginia transfer posted 40 career tackles and 3 career sacks in four seasons with the Mountaineers), Jaishawn Barham, Fr., LB (A five-star recruit, the 6-3, 230-pound Barham projects to be a strong run-stuffer in college).
Outlook: There are still question marks on defense, which ranked 12th in the league in allowing 404.3 yards per game last season. But no one is denying the offensive talent on Maryland’s roster. Expect the Terrapins to outscore several opponents on their schedule this upcoming season and make a run at a second straight bowl appearance.
