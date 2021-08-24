HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team started the season with a 25-12, 25-22 win over Donovan on Monday.
Bre Crose had six kills for the Cornjerkers, while Logan Watson had five kills and Tobi West had five aces. Kaitlynn Lange led the charge in the second set, serving seven consecutive successful serves as a 21-16 deficit for the team went to a 24-21 lead.
Hoopeston Area will face Paxton-Buckley-Loda tonight.
Judah Christian 2, Geo-RF 0
CHAMPAIGN — Gentry Howard and J'Lynn Waltz each had two kills, but the Buffaloes lost to Judah Christian 25-17, 25-13.
Trinity Collins added two aces for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Seeger 2-1 at Classic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Patriots beat host Lafayette Jefferson 25-22, 25-23, lost to West Lafayette 25-10, 25-15 and beat Logansport 25-20, 25-13 at the Lafayette Jefferson Classic on Saturday.
Riley Shrader had 21 kills and 16 digs for the day for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had 19 kills and 21 digs and Sophia Ashby had 42 assists and 11 digs.
PREP FOOTBALL
Covington 62, S. Vermillion 56
COVINGTON, Ind. — Alan Karrfalt passed for 544 yards with eight touchdowns as the Trojans got past the Wildcats in Friday's opener.
Savion Waddell had nine catches for 153 yards and four touchdowns for Covington, while Duncan Keller had 12 catches for 145 yards and two scores, Neil Ellmore had 11 catches for 113 yards and Dane Gerling had four catches for 61 yards and two scores.
The Trojans will face Parke Heritage on Friday.
Southmont 28, Fountain Central 13
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Owen Acton had five yards on the ground and had 40 yards receiving as the Mustangs lost their opener on Friday.
Austin Pickett and AJ Hall each scored touchdowns for Fountain Central, while Dawson Blue had six tackles.
Parke Heritage 48, Seeger 16
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Patriots lost their opener on Friday as they could nto keep up with the Wolves.
The Patriots will have their first home game of the season on Friday against Benton Central.
N. Vermillion 34, North Central 28
FARMERSBURG, Ind. — The Falcons had a back-and-forth battle before scoring in overtime to get the win.
North Vermillion will try to go to 2-0 on Friday against South Vermillion.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Seeger girls second at Grand Prix
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Hadessah Austin took first overall as the Patriots took second to Crawfordsville at the Fountain Central Grand Prix on Saturday.
Austin won on a time of 19 minutes, 42 seconds, while teammate Nataleigh Yarborough was ninth (22:07) and Lauren McBridge was 13th (23:01).
Fountain Central had no team score, but Brailey Hoagland took fourth at 20:42. North Vermillion also didn't have a team score with Ettie Myers leading the way at 50th (32.04).
In the boys race, Seeger had the only team score and took eighth with Nathan Odle taking 27th (20:12). Fountain Central was represented by Hayden Kier, who had the highest local finish at 10th (18:04). Covington had two runners in Wyatt Woodrow at 51st (22:32) and Pierce Whiteman at 62nd (30:23) and North Vermillion also had two runners in Landon Wesch (22:04) and Owen Hazelwood (44:48).
PREP BOYS GOLF
Hoopeston Area second in meet
ROSSVILLE — Kayden Wallace had a score of 49 as the Cornjerkers took second to Rantoul in a quadrangular meet with Fisher and Westville at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
Wyatt Eisenmann had a 50 for Hoopeston Area, while Payton Armstrong had a 51 and Ben Brown added a 52.
Ty Williamson led the Tigers with a 56, while Gage Hatcher had a 63, Grayson McBride had a 65 and Jackson Priest had a 71.
Salt Fork 206, Villa Grove 208
VILLA GROVE — Brockton Wantland had a 49 as the Storm got past Villa Grove.
Brant Hackman had a 50 for Salt Fork, while Carter Ridge scored a 53 and Sam Pearman added a 54.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Fountain Central wins meet
COVINGTON, Ind. — Cassadi Parks had medalist honors with a score of 50 as the Mustangs beat out Covington and Parke Heritage in a triangular meet at Rivercrest Golf Course.
Nola Walls had a 53 for Fountain Central, while Aubrey Hicks and Emily Keeling each had a 65 and Hannah Parks added a 66.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Central 9, BHRA 0
CHAMPAIGN — Garrett Huls had 16 saves in goal for the Blue Devils, but they were shut out by the Maroons.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Oakwood/SF 1
OAKWOOD — Saul Carillo scored the lone goal for the Comets, but it was not enough as they lost to the Spartans.
Joe Lashuay had an assist for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Josh Ruch had five saves in goal.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Rensselaer Central 4, Covington 2
RENSSELAER — The Trojans saw themselves down 3-1 in the first half and could not recover on the road on Saturday.
Summer Krepton and Eliza Holycross each had a goal for Covington, while Kenzie Gassaway had an assist and Karma Kingrey and Emily Holycross each had three saves in goal.
The Trojans will travel to South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington 5, South Vermillion 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — Evan Norton, Calvin Springer and Emmett Reynolds only lost one game combined in singles as the Trojans shut out the Wildcats.
The doubles teams of Nolan and Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell and Urban Roarks also won for Covington, who was coming off a West Vigo Tennis Invitational title win on Saturday.
In that tournament, Norton, Springer and Roarks each won singles titles while the Potters won the No. 1 doubles title and Kindell and Reynolds ended up second.
Southmont 4, Fountain Central 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Gabe McCollum won the only match for the Mustangs in singles as they lost to the Mounties.
Fountain Central will return home today to play North Montgomery.
