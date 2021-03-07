HOOPESTON — Ali Watson scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers to a 45-32 victory over the Iroquois West Warriors in prep girls basketball action on Saturday.
Joining Watson in double figures for Hoopeston Area was Lexie Breymeyer with 10 points to go along with six steals, while Adasyn Jones chipped in with 5 pints, eight steals and four assists.
Hoopeston plays at Armstrong-Potomac on Monday.
