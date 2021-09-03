HOOPESTON — Even blind faith can provided powerful motivation.
On Thursday night at Glenn Brasel Field, the Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team proved that the past does not predicate the future as the Cornjerkers overcame a pair of deficits to defeat the Seneca Irish 26-21 in a crossover contest in the Vermilion Valley Conference Alliance.
The victory snapped a 17-game on-the-field losing streak for Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, whose last win was a 26-20 win at Westville on Sept. 28, 2018, and it was the program's first victory at home since a 49-46 triumph over Milford on Oct. 20, 2017.
"It's my first-ever win in high school, except for a forfeit last year (against Georgetown-Ridge Farm) but you can't count those'' said junior quarterback Anthony Zamora, who ran for two scores and passed for another. "This feels great to do this in front of our home fans.''
It was also the first on-the-field victory for Hoopeston/A-P coach Matthew Leskis, who was showered with a bucket of water by his team in front of the home bleachers.
"I can't really express this feeling. Honestly, it hasn't sunk in,'' said Leskis with a smile from ear-to-ear. "The Covid year was a problem for a lot of people. I really thought that we played well in the spring. We were close in a lot of games and I saw our team moving in the right direction. I just really wish we could have had a full season.''
In the 2021 spring football season, Hoopeston/A-P lost to Oakwood 60-54 in its final game and then there was a 18-8 setback to Westville and a 22-6 loss to Salt Fork.
And even without a win in those close games, the Cornjerkers still believed they were going to comeback and win even when the Seneca Irish took a 21-18 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run by Braden Ellis with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left.
Leskis kept telling his players that they were going to get the ball back and score.
"We have so much trust in him,'' said Hoopeston/A-P running back Abel Colunga. "We know that what he says is the best for all of us.''
Zamora added, "he knows our abilities and what we can do. We just had to keep working hard and believing in ourselves.''
Sure enough, Leskis was right.
On the ensuing kickoff, senior Sam Champs delivered an 85-yard return, taking the ball down to the Seneca 4-yard line.
"That was huge,'' said Leskis. "Sam is a good runner and he can see holes. I was just hoping to get the ball in good field position.''
At first, it didn't look so good for the Cornjerkers (1-1) as the ball seemingly rolled to a stop on the 11-yard line but that might have been an omen as the Irish lost containment on the near sideline. Champs grabbed the ball, reversed field, got a couple of key blocks as he raced down the sidelines.
"I think they saw that ball on the ground and thought they were going to smoke him because he had no momentum when he picked it up,'' Leskis said. "They all went right for him instead of staying in their lanes.''
Zamora capped the short scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run and the 2-point conversion by Colunga gave Hoopeston Area a 26-21 advantage.
"Sam Champs kick return changed the game for us,'' Colunga said. "We needed that.''
Seneca (0-2) had one final chance, but Hoopeston/A-P's defense stopped Ellis short of the first down and its own 21 with just over two minutes remaining.
The kick return by Champs was one of two momentum-changing plays for the Cornjerkers, who led 12-0 at halftime before a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter allowed the Irish to take a 13-12 lead.
"We got ahead of ourselves at halftime, thinking this was going to be an easy game,'' Zamora admitted. "They came out and they were more aggressive than us.''
With the momentum clearly on the Seneca side, things began to unravel for Hoopeston/A-P.
A pair of sacks and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Cornjerkers into a third-and-30 play from their own 21-yard line.
"It was my fault that we were back there,'' Zamora said. "I had to do whatever I could to get things turned around for my team.''
Zamora hooked up with sophomore wide receiver Kollin Asbury for a 40-yard completion as Asbury leapt skyward, securing the catch between a pair of Seneca defensive backs.
"Kollin is a great athlete. He is a basketball player, so he is a good leaper and he has good hands,'' Leskis said. "We threw the ball up there and let him go make the play.
"Sometimes, you need plays like that.''
Colunga, who rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries, capped that drive with a 28-yard touchdown run giving the Cornjekers an 18-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
"Hopefully, this win sets the tone for the rest of our season,'' Colunga said. "The whole town and the community is behind us — and they really helped us tonight. We showed them that we are not the typical Hoopeston football team this year.''
