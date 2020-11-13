GEORGETOWN — Hayden Copass made his mind up a long time and he made things official this week.
The 2020 heavyweight IHSA wrestling champion from Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, signed a letter-of-intent to wrestle for Wisconsin.
“It was great, knowing that I am going to in my opinion, the best conference in the country for wrestling with some of the best competition in the country will help me to get better,” Copass said. “Being able to sign with a Big Ten School was great and awesome to do with my family.”
While Copass had his choice of many top schools, his choice of Wisconsin became quickly easy.
“It’s close to home and family and I get to have a great education and to be part of one of the top teams in the country,” Copass said. “The coaches were into wrestling and I fell in love with the place on my visit.”
Copass’ future is set, but his present is a different story. With the IHSA and IDPH in odds about having a winter sports season, the senior said that no matter what happens, he is not moving.
“I would like to wrestle my senior year and get another title, but I am a Buffalo and I am not going anywhere,” Copass said. “I am staying in Georgetown.”
Copass has not just been sitting around, he has been on the road to face the best in the nation.
“I have been to a few big tournaments. If I am going to wrestle, it is against the top guys,” Copass said. “So we went to South Carolina, Atlanta and Indiana. With what is going on, I am doing as much as I can.”
