The spring football season may be short and it may have had many twists and turns, but the Vermilion Valley Conference title will be fought with two familiar teams.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood will battle on Friday and with both teams having 3-1 records, a win would put one of them on the fast track to a title.
“We have been preaching from day one that we don’t have a state title to go for, so all we have to hang our hats on is a conference championship,” Oakwood coach Al Craig said. “We’ve been preaching that and to put ourselves in a position to get Bismarck on our home field, it is exciting and we are pumped about it. It has always been with something bigger on the line and I am glad that we get to play them.
Our goal is to win the conference every year and we got ourselves in a position to do that,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “So it is a big game for us and a big game for them and a good one for the crowd to see and it is feeling more and more normal. We’ve gotten the rustiness out, so it will be a quality game.”
Both teams are coming off wins last week. BHRA defeated Havana 49-22 while Oakwood got past Salt Fork 28-22.
For the Comets , they scored late in the game and had to hold off a last-second drive from the Storm to clinch the win.
“It was a wild back and forth game and both teams played good. We just happened to make one more play and that is the goal,” Craig said. “Credit to Salt Fork for coming out after we scored late in the game and they dove for a chance to score and it was a heck of a game between two great teams.”
With Georgetown-Ridge Farm pulling out of last week’s game, the Blue Devils hit the road and overcame some early struggles to cruise past Havana.
“It wasn’t our sharpest game, but when you had two days to prepare, it is what it is,” Dodd said. “We faced a quality opponent and we struggled in the first half, but we were able to relax in the second half, but overall it was a great day. It is always an opportunity for us to play and get better.”
A major development in that game for BHRA was receiver Mason Hackman, who had three touchdown runs for 174 yards in only four carries.
“Mason Hackman is known as a quality receiver and he ran the ball four times on Friday and scored three times,” Dodd said. “It was exciting and what we took from it was that we were able to showcase him in a different way. We are all proud of him and it was a great thing to see.”
Both teams, who traditionally have been running teams, have added passing games that make other teams think about trying to stop the run.
“This year, we are a little more open than in past years,” Craig said. “Brevin Wells has done a great job for us in taking control of the offense and have been making a lot of plays for us. We seem to have a lot more weapons in different places in my time here and we want to use those guys in space and let the athletes be athletes. We have it schemed it to work that way and we have a great back in Gaven Clouse, but we are young upfront so we are trying to open up holes and if we can do that, the sky’s the limit.”
“They have drastically improved. They use their talent and that is speed and they have a smart QB and that is how we think we are as well,” Dodd said. “If the defense loads up the box, we think we are good enough to beat them throwing and if they do not, we can run like we always have it, it makes it fun when you can do both.”
Friday’s game will be the next to the last game of the season, which means both teams are in the right time at the right place to decide who will have the VVC lead.
“I always think it takes half a season to get everything clicking on all cylinders and right now we would be halfway through a nine-game season, so now we are starting to click,” Craig said. “It is fun to watch but it is also sad because we only have two games left. It is weird but you get a game like this to see if we are fighting on all cylinders. It is weird but great for the kids to get the opportunity.”
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac and Georgetown-Ridge Farm will play tonight in a battle of winless teams. The Cornjerkers are having a quick turn having to play on Saturday in an 18-8 loss to Westville and the Buffaloes did not play because of injuries.
Friday’s other game is Westville against Salt Fork. The Tigers have won their last two games, while the Storm has lost their last two games.
