INDIANAPOLIS – Rock Ya-Sin briefly celebrated in the end zone with his teammates during the second quarter Sunday.
A sack split by Al-Quadin Muhammad and Justin Houston appeared to stall a Tennessee Titans’ drive inside the 5-yard line and bring on the field goal unit.
Then referee John Hussey opened his mic to address the audience.
“Illegal use of hands,” the official said. “Defense, No. 26.”
Suddenly, the Titans had new life with a first down at the Indianapolis Colts’ 1-yard line. Derrick Henry rumbled into the end zone on the next snap to break a 14-14 tie and start a run of 24 unanswered points for Tennessee.
It was Ya-Sin’s second major penalty of the drive. He also was called for pass interference on an overthrown third-down pass at the Colts’ 38-yard line four plays earlier.
Both flags came on the heels of a pass interference foul just before halftime a week earlier against the Green Bay Packers that set up a touchdown to put Indianapolis behind by 14 points.
The Colts dug out of that hole. They weren’t so fortunate against Tennessee, losing 45-26 and falling a game behind in the AFC South race.
“I’m harder on myself and more critical of myself than anybody is, and me putting the defense in bad situations, it’s unacceptable,” Ya-Sin said during a video call Wednesday. “It’s third down. We’re about to get off the field. The ball’s overthrown, and I get PI called. On the goal line on third down, we get a sack and I get a hands to the face. So it’s frustrating to me.
“Having fouls is frustrating to me, not necessarily being frustrated with the officials or the offense, but being frustrated with myself, knowing that I can play better. So I just have to do that moving forward.”
Ya-Sin’s recent struggles bring back memories of his rookie year, when problems with his technique often led to the cornerback getting out of position and reaching or grabbing to make up ground. The problem was most acute during a mid-season win against the Denver Broncos when Ya-Sin was flagged five times while defending wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
He vowed to improve his footwork and lose less often early in the down. To that extent, he’s succeeded in 2020.
Ya-Sin said he was in good position for all of his recent penalties. But he believes he’s being too aggressive with his hands and body and causing contact that draws the attention of officials.
His past struggles don’t aid his cause.
“Just like all of you know that I’ve had fouls, I know I’ve had fouls and the officials obviously know that I’ve had fouls in the past. So they’re looking,” Ya-Sin said. “So you’ve gotta be extra careful in the move area, just not getting into those hand fights. That’s what it comes down to a lot with me, in the move area, getting into those hand fights with receivers reaching out and I’m reaching out and I’m knocking his hand down or getting into his body. And incidental contact, they’re going to call the PI, as they should.
“That’s the definition in the rulebook, so I just have to have better technique throughout the move area and eliminate the penalties.”
Ya-Sin played a season-low 38% of the defensive snaps against the Titans. T.J. Carrie wound up playing just two fewer snaps (27-25) as his replacement.
Head coach Frank Reich said that was the result of a previously planned rotation and not a direct punishment for Ya-Sin’s fouls. But there’s no doubt the veteran Carrie stands ready when needed.
Meanwhile, the Colts (7-4) will continue to refine Ya-Sin’s technique as they prepare for this week’s trip to meet the Houston Texans (4-7).
“We always say if you’re good early, you’ll be good late in the down, and we’ll continue to work on that with him,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “In terms of where he is, I think he’s where everybody else is. We have this big game this week, and we’re just trying to get better fundamentally at each thing, and he has his things he has to work on as does every other player.”
Ya-Sin remains confident in his ability.
He noted the coaches have focused on not “riding the wave” of emotions throughout the season. Don’t get too high after a good game or too low following a setback.
That is Ya-Sin’s mindset moving forward as he tries to limit his infractions.
“I feel like it’s gone like every football season,” he said of the first 11 games. “You have ups and downs. You’re gonna have great performances, and you’re gonna have performances you wish you could have back. I feel like it’s been that.”
INJURY REPORT
Center Ryan Kelly (neck) returned to full practice Wednesday, and he was joined by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (knee) and running back Jordan Wilkins (ribs).
Wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) were limited participants.
Among those sitting out the week’s first practice were offensive tackles Anthony Castonzo (knee) and Chaz Green (back), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) and safety Khari Willis (back/quad).
Rivers fully expects to play Sunday, while Okereke missed the loss to the Titans and Willis left the game in the second half.
Castonzo’s status will be most closely watched, with the left tackle being a key to the offense’s success.
“This guy is a finely tuned athlete,” Reich said. “He knows his body, so we will trust him, the doctors and the trainers. (We’re) just kind of giving him the freedom to test this thing out as he sees fit and how he feels. We’ve just decided not to lock ourselves into any formula other than, ‘Hey, just keep pushing it every day.’”
