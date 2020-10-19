INDIANAPOLIS – Six weeks into the 2020 season, the Indianapolis Colts are still trying to find an offensive mentality.
Injuries to Marlon Mack and Parris Campbell complicated the process. So has a surprisingly slow start in the running game.
But a new facet of the team’s personality emerged during Sunday’s 21-point comeback victory against the Cincinnati Bengals: An up-tempo no-huddle attack.
The Colts have flirted with it at times this year, generally early in a game as a chance to jumpstart the offense. The swift deficit against the Bengals pushed the team to lean into it more extensively than before.
Phillip Rivers responded with an epic second quarter, throwing for 235 yards and three touchdowns as Indianapolis climbed back into the game in lightning-quick fashion.
It should come as no surprise. The no-huddle attack was a staple of Rivers’ time with the San Diego Chargers from 2013-15 when Colts head coach Frank Reich was the team’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
“He does thrive in it,” Reich said in his weekly video call Monday. “I mean, I was with him for three years before and we basically were no-huddle for three years, to tell you the truth – for the better part of three years. We weren’t always up-tempo, but we basically didn’t huddle for three years. I don’t think we are going to get to that (here). I think we want to mix it up. (But) it did give us a spark.”
How hot was Rivers? At one point, he completed 10 consecutive passes. And the number actually should have been 12, but two completions to T.Y. Hilton – including a touchdown – were nullified by penalties.
It was the kind of rhythm the offense has lacked far too often this season, and the quarterback’s comfort level was apparent in several ways.
Most notably, the offense had eight plays of 20 yards or more including seven passes. All eight came out of the shotgun, and five were in the explosive second quarter – matching the team’s season-high for 20-yard gains in a game coming in.
Wide receiver Marcus Johnson caught two of those big passes, including a 55-yarder that was the longest play from scrimmage this year and set up Indianapolis’ first touchdown. Both big plays came out of the no-huddle attack.
“We are so versatile,” Johnson said after becoming the first wide receiver with a 100-yard game this season. “We have different and unique skill sets, and it’s really showing. The coaches are doing a great job scheming us up, and Phil is just slinging it. It’s been fun.”
Reich wants to continue to exploit that versatility, and that’s why the no-huddle attack likely will remain just another club in the team’s bag.
Even if Sunday might provide the confidence to use that club more often.
“Unless you’re just a super power, unless you’re just better than the other team at every position – and we’re a good football team, but I don’t think there is any team in the NFL that can just line up and say, ‘We’re going to do the same thing on every snap, and we don’t care if you know,’” Reich said. “I think our M-O will be to continue to mix it up, and that’s the art of it. How much? Is it 10% (no-huddle)? Is it 30%? If we get hot, do we go a whole game with it? Those are the coaching decisions that you’ve got to make in the course of the game and the season.”BYE WEEK SCHEDULE
Unlike a normal bye week, players will mainly be staying in the Indianapolis area this year. The NFL requires daily coronavirus testing to continue during the bye, and it must be done at the team’s facility.
So Reich plans to keep the Colts busy, while making room for a bit of recovery heading into the 10-game stretch that will end the regular season.
“We’ll get a little bit of work done,” he said. “We’ll get the players here tomorrow. It will be a normal Tuesday for us tomorrow, and then we’ll get them in the building on Wednesday for a few hours – just do some self-scout with them, what we’ve done right, what we can do better, coaching, playing. Just some thoughts to give us some food for thought over the four days of rest before we get ready to go for the next week.”
INJURY REPORT
There were no new injuries coming out of the win against Cincinnati.
Linebacker Darius Leonard (groin), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and offensive lineman Chaz Green (back) sat out Sunday, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (calf), defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) and linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle) could be ready to return from injured reserve.
“They’ve all been making good progress,” Reich said. “Hopefully most, if not all of those guys, will be ready to go versus Detroit (on Nov. 1).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.