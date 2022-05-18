INDIANAPOLIS – Parris Campbell has heard the critics.
He’s likely read the tweets.
He knows what a certain percentage of the fanbase is thinking, even as he proclaimed Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center he’s enjoyed the best offseason of his career.
He realizes a legion of doubters is about to mobilize and shout down any hint of optimism heading into the fourth season of his Indianapolis Colts career.
That doesn’t mean he cares.
“From the outside looking in, people was like, ‘Oh, he can’t stay healthy.’ Excuse my language, but to hell with that,” Campbell said. “I know who I am at the end of the day. I know what type of player I am, and I know why I was drafted here.”
There isn’t anything Campbell can do about the past.
Due to a combination of injuries, he’s missed 34 games over his first three seasons and been limited to just eight starts.
Last year, he averaged a career high 16.2 yards per reception but played in just six games after suffering a broken foot on a 51-yard touchdown catch in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.
Grueling rehab allowed Campbell to return for the regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but everyone is well aware how that story ended by this point.
He hoped to be back on the field for the Christmas Day game against the Arizona Cardinals, but the plate and screws inserted to heal the bones in his foot weren’t removed until two weeks after the loss to the Jaguars.
“I guess now, looking back on it, playing with the plate and screws in my foot … just thinking about it is kind of like scary,” Campbell said.
But there was never any hesitancy on his part.
Things didn’t go the way he or the team hoped in a 26-11 loss at Jacksonville that prevented an expected playoff trip. But Campbell doesn’t regret the decision to play.
In fact, he feels as though it was the launching point to one of the more successful offseasons of his career.
For the first time, he wasn’t rehabbing from a season-ending injury, and he’s been able to focus on football-specific workouts highlighting speed and mobility.
It’s been about as rocky a career start as imaginable for the former Ohio State star. He’s never played in more than seven games in a season and never made more than three starts.
He set a career high last year with just 162 receiving yards, and the touchdown against the Texans was just the second of his pro career.
But he won’t turn 25 until July and believes he still has time to fulfill the high expectations that accompanied his selection as a second-round pick in 2019.
“I was never really worried about (failing to reach my ceiling),” Campbell said. “It’s Year 4 for me, and just speaking on receivers hitting their prime – receivers’ prime age isn’t even till like they’re 26 or 27.”
In some ways, Campbell’s injury bad luck has been mystifying.
He missed just one game during his college career with the Buckeyes and had no major surgeries before his rookie year. He’s had at least one per season as a pro.
If the injuries repeatedly involved soft tissue – pulled hamstrings, a tweaked groin, etc. – a better training regimen could reverse the curse. But these have been the result of random on-field actions.
In 2020, a defender inadvertently hit Campbell’s knee with his helmet and caused a whiplash effect that ended his season in Week 2. Last year, a defensive back fell on the back of Campbell’s foot at the end of the touchdown reception, causing the break.
An adrenaline rush allowed Campbell to celebrate the score in the immediate aftermath, but he knew as soon as he reached the sideline he’d likely broken his foot.
If Campbell can avoid the rotten luck that’s marked his career so far, there’s hope a breakout season is in the cards.
His skillset is a good match with new quarterback Matt Ryan’s accuracy and ability to make quick reads. The idea of Campbell playing in the slot as a complement to Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Alec Pierce is enticing.
Campbell also admits the fact he’s playing in the final year of his rookie contract is always on his mind. It adds to the pressure on his shoulders this season.
“To be honest, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Campbell said. “You might say I’m crazy if I say that, but honest to God I wouldn’t want it any other way. Because I know me, and I know when pressure’s on, that’s when I’m at my best.”
