CHICAGO — Philip Rivers felt like he was a kid again playing with his buddies in the backyard. Jonathan Taylor had flashbacks to college and the smashmouth battles in the Big Ten. And the Indianapolis Colts defense brought back memories of the legendary “Monsters of the Midway” in the stadium they called home.
In a game that felt like a throwback in so many ways, Indianapolis cut short another comeback attempt by the Chicago Bears and held on for 19-11 victory Sunday. The Colts are 3-1 for the first time since 2013, and they won on the road for the first time in nearly a calendar year – dating back to a 19-13 victory at the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 6, 2019.
“It definitely reminded me of one of those old-fashioned slugfests back in school,” said Taylor, the rookie running back from Wisconsin who grinded out 68 yards on 17 carries. “Similar to times we played Iowa. It’s just, hey, we’re gonna line up. We know what we’re gonna get, and it’s just a matter of who’s gonna punch who in the mouth harder.”
Despite posting just a single sack and one interception, the Indianapolis defense landed some haymakers.
The Bears (3-1) rushed for just 28 yards and averaged 1.8 yards per carry. They were 4-for-14 on third down, and they didn’t reach the end zone until Allen Robinson made an acrobatic 16-yard touchdown catch with 1:35 to play. David Montgomery added the 2-point conversion on a run up the middle, but when former Chicago tight end Trey Burton covered the ensuing onside kick, the Colts were able to run out the clock for a hard-fought victory.
“We didn’t play perfect,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said, “but we played good.”
The Bears defense matched the visitors nearly step-for-step, allowing just 289 total yards and 4.3 yards per play. But the Colts book-ended the game with a pair of impressive drives.
After rookie Jordan Glasgow partially blocked Chicago’s punt on the opening series, Indianapolis drove 53 yards on six plays for its only touchdown. Rivers – who was just 16-of-29 for 190 yards -- capped the drive with a 13-yard strike to tight end Mo Alie-Cox for the score.
The Colts’ final scoring drive was a simple battle of wills.
Starting at its own 22-yard line, Indianapolis marched 66 yards on 13 plays and ate more than seven minutes clock. Almost four of those minutes elapsed after the Colts went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Bears’ 30-yard line.
After Rivers attempted to draw Chicago’s defense offside and called a timeout, Taylor carried the ball for 3 yards behind left tackle Anthony Castonzo to keep the drive alive and the clock running.
“Those are definitely moments that you live for because you know – both sides know – they’re like, ‘Hey, fourth-and-1, we’re going for it. We need it. (They) gotta stop it,’” Taylor said. “… It’s really who wants it more, and those are the things you live for. You talk to the offensive line. You’re like, ‘Hey, let’s go and get it.’”
Rivers had an animated discussion with Bears linebacker Roquan Smith before and after the timeout. And he appeared to shout something in Smith’s direction from the sideline after rookie Rodrigo Blankenship’s 30-yard field goal capped the series which included 11 runs on 12 plays from scrimmage.
Blankenship finished 4-for-4 on field goals inside windy Solider Field, and Chicago faced a daunting 19-3 deficit when it got the ball back with 3:47 remaining.
“That made it feel a little bit more like a backyard pickup game,” Rivers said of the verbal jousting with Smith and fellow Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. “It just happens to be at the highest level in the 4 o’clock national time slot, but it felt that way. It felt like you got your buddies, instead we’re gonna play someone across town.
“And it just so happened we got to play at Soldier Field today. So it was pretty cool.”
Foles – making his first start in place of 2017 No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky – was just 26-of-42 for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But he caught fire on his final possession.
Foles completed eight straight passes, including the 16-yard touchdown throw to Robinson – who had seven catches for 101 yards – and brought back memories of the Bears’ previous comebacks in 2020. Chicago overcame double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.
Foles was under center for the latter rally, leading the Bears to 20 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 26-10 deficit.
But there would be no comeback Sunday.
Burton – who caught two passes for 16 yards in his Indianapolis debut – covered the onside kick, and Indianapolis ran out the clock for its third straight win.
This one came without all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard playing a snap in the second half because of a groin injury and with just one turnover – an interception by rookie safety Julian Blackmon.
Not much has gone wrong for the Indianapolis defense since an opening week loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They entered this game ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards and points allowed, and they continued to live up to their billing.
“I just think we saw how good we can be,” said defensive end Justin Houston, who got at least a share of a sack for the fourth straight week and leads the team with 3.5. “We left a lot of big plays out there, especially that last drive against the Bears. We should have been off the field at three-and-out. We’ve gotta continue to get better and focus on ourselves. We know and believe that we are the best defense that’s playing this game right now.
“As long as we continue to show up and focus on ourselves, we know that we have a lot of talent as a whole and we are a very unselfish group. We like to see everybody succeed. We just gotta continue to get better week in and week out.”
