INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich is a Nick Foles fan.
The two men won a Super Bowl together with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 season, and they formed a strong bond off the field as well.
When Foles took over as the Chicago Bears’ quarterback last week and helped erase a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Atlanta Falcons, Reich was not the least bit surprised.
“Nick is about as unflappable a person as I have ever been around,” the Indianapolis Colts head coach said. “He’s a very unique player in that regard, extremely talented. He’s a big-time passer. This guy just has a knack for making big plays like few I have ever seen. Then he has this knack for coming up big in big moments. In the biggest moments, that’s usually when he is at his best.
“… This guy is a stud player. We’ll have our hands full this week, but (I’m) confident in our team. Our defense is playing good right now. This will be a good challenge for us.”
Even three weeks into this pandemic-affected season, it’s difficult to get a handle on most teams.
The Bears (3-0) are one of seven unbeaten teams entering this weekend, but their opponents have a combined record of 1-8 and two of the wins have required double-digit fourth-quarter comebacks. Likewise, the Colts (2-1) enter with the No. 1-ranked defense in scoring and yards allowed. But their opponents also are 1-8, and their two wins have come at home where defenders’ speed is enhanced by artificial turf.
Sunday’s matchup at Soldier Field should help answer a few lingering questions for both teams as the season’s first quarter comes to an end.
Indianapolis has outscored its last two opponents by a combined total of 64-18 and forced six interceptions in the process. Throw in a safety in each game — a first for the franchise in back-to-back contests since 1960 — and the defense is on a unique hot streak.
But it doesn’t come as a surprise to anybody inside the building.
The defense is playing cohesively as a unit and making solid in-game adjustments. The results, so far, speak for themselves.
“I just think it’s experience with the players,” third-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “The game slows down for them. I’ll give you an example — Khari Willis this year, you can tell a huge difference in him just because of the experience that he had as a rookie. I saw that same growth in Darius Leonard when he played all those snaps his rookie year. You get guys that have played the game and you mix them with a good mix of young (players) and guys that have played like D. Buck (DeForest Buckner), J. (Justin) Houston and Xav (Xavier Rhodes) and those guys like that.
“You mix the youth with the guys that have played and the game slows down for the younger guys even faster because they are always talking to the older guys and (asking) the way they see it. I think that’s a good combination that we have with this group of youth and experience. Those guys have done a good job working together just to see the game the right way and to see it slower and to make the adjustments. Those guys are doing that as we go.”
Chicago promises to be the stiffest test so far.
Foles isn’t afraid to attack a defense vertically, and wide receiver Allen Robinson is a big play waiting to happen. He had 10 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown last week against the Falcons, and he has a history of success against Indianapolis.
In five games against the Colts with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson had 22 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Chicago will come after quarterback Philip Rivers with a pair of elite pass rushers in Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who was Indianapolis’ head coach for six seasons, likes to get physical with opposing wide receivers and disguise coverages.
It’s chess match veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton believes will carry some extra punch.
“(Pagano’s) a great leader,” Hilton said. “I know he’s going to get those guys ready, get them up. He’s going against the Colts, a team he coached. I know they’re going to bring it. They’re going to want to win for him, so we have to match their energy.”
Getting Hilton on track would be a good place to start.
He caught all three of his targets for 52 yards last week against the New York Jets, but he struggled with drops in the first two weeks and has yet to make the kind of game-breaking play that made him famous during his first eight years in the league.
Rivers said those plays will come in time as opponents begin to focus on other areas of the Colts’ attack.
He’s just worried about executing the details against a Chicago team that is strong in all three phases of the game.
“It will be a heck of challenge,” Rivers said. “I expect it to be a heck of a football game.”
