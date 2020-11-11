INDIANAPOLIS — It’s still too early in the season for a true “must-win” scenario.
But the math won’t look good for the Indianapolis Colts if they can’t find a way to win on the road Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.
The Colts (5-3) enter the game one game behind the Titans (6-2) in the AFC South and ninth in the conference playoff chase overall. A loss would leave Indianapolis two games back with seven to play and a rematch with Tennessee looming at Lucas Oil Stadium in less than two weeks.
“We know it’s another good football team, a team that knows how to win games,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “That’s what we really need to do. We need to prove that we can win these kinds of games against tough teams.”
Indianapolis swung and missed at that opportunity during a 24-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The offense melted down with just a single yard in the third quarter after failing to take advantage of a dominant defensive effort in the first half.
That result raised concerns about the attack’s ability to produce against quality opponents, and it’s supported by solid evidence.
Quarterback Philip Rivers’ completion percentage drops more than 13 points against teams with winning records. In five games against opponents under .500, the 38-year-old is completing 72.2% of his passes with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. In three games against winning teams, he’s completing just 59% of his attempts with one touchdown and three picks.
The Colts have beaten just one team — the Chicago Bears — that’s currently over .500, and they’re in the second week of a four-game stretch against playoff contenders.
Rivers acknowledges Indianapolis must meet the level of its competition, but he’s avoiding putting too much stock in the peaks and valleys of the regular season.
“You’ve heard Coach (Reich) talk about riding the wave — if you ride that wave of emotion, it can wear you out,” he said. “It can wear you out. So we all anticipated and had the expectation and belief we were going to be sitting here coming off a win (Monday), but we’re not and that doesn’t change what we have to get done this coming Thursday.
“Win or lose that game (Sunday), we had to come in and get ready to go for a division opponent. So that’s what we’ve done.”
The Colts lost their only game in the AFC South this year — an upset in Week 1 against the 1-7 Jacksonville Jaguars. Now they’ll face the best team in the division.
Tennessee has had recent issues of its own, losing left tackle Taylor Lewan to a season-ending knee injury before snapping a two-game losing streak with a 24-17 victory against the Bears on Sunday.
The Titans have been exceptional in the running game, riding on the shoulders of workhorse back Derrick Henry. The former Heisman Trophy winner is averaging 105.4 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry after leading the NFL in rushing in 2019.
Henry torched Indianapolis for 149 yards in their most recent meeting last season, and all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard understands the unique threat the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder presents.
“I always joke around with him. I tell him he’s a defensive end playing running back,” Leonard said. “He’s huge. … The thing with him, which is crazy, I would rather see him between the tackles. He’s not that guy between the tackles, that pounder that’s going — he’s still powerful, but he’s more dangerous in space because he’s so big.
“You don’t know what he’s going to do. He has speed, he has a stiff arm and he has the size to run you over as well. In my mind, it’s 11 versus one against him.”
Outside of Henry, Tennessee has been mostly unremarkable.
The passing game ranks 20th in the league, and the defense checks in at No. 25.
The Titans have been lights out in the red zone, scoring a touchdown 80% of the time — the second-best rate in the league. And they’ve consistently won the turnover battle with 14 takeaways and just four giveaways.
Those numbers have helped make the difference in a slew of close games. Five of Tennessee’s six wins have come by six points or less.
Thursday could produce another barn-burner with significant implications for both teams.
“It’s key to making the playoffs,” said Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is expected to return from a groin injury. “You have to win your division games. So it’s a big division game for both of us. Winner takes control of it quick, so we want to be the team that does it.”
