INDIANAPOLIS – It’s Sam Ehlinger’s time.
That’s the news out of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday, where Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced the second-year quarterback will be given the reigns of a struggling offense.
The Colts (3-3-1) entered Monday ranked 29th in scoring at 16.1 points per game and 30th in the 32-team NFL with 14 turnovers. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who suffered a Grade 2 shoulder separation during Sunday’s 19-10 road loss against the Tennessee Titans, was responsible for 12 of those giveaways.
Ryan, who threw two interceptions against the Titans, has thrown nine picks and lost three fumbles in seven starts for Indianapolis. He’s also been sacked a league-high 24 times.
The Colts are second in the league with 297 pass attempts and seventh with 1,824 passing yards. But the team’s 5.7 yards per attempt ranks 25th.
Reich said the quarterback change was made in consultation with owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard, and Ryan’s injury was not the dominant factor.
The expectation is Ehlinger will start the final 10 games of the regular season.
“It’s a big step, but we think he’s ready,” Reich said. “This guy is special. You all know it. Everybody knows it. Talk to anybody in that locker room, and we’re fortunate to have a guy – really, three quarterbacks like that. Sam – he’s got that about him. He carries himself in a way, he practices in a way he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready.
“Is he going to have some growing pains? Of course. Is he going to make mistakes? Of course, he’s going to make mistakes. But I think Sam will make plays. Sam is going to make plays. He’s proven that everywhere he’s been, and we believe that’s what he’s going to do for our offense. He’s going to make plays.”
Ehlinger was sensational during the preseason, completing 82.8% of his passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed six times for 71 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown.
But the 24-year-old has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season contest. He appeared in 18 snaps of mop-up duty over three games last year and rushed three times for 9 yards.
He takes over for an offense that has struggled in two areas thought to be its greatest strengths. As Ryan’s sack total suggests, the offensive line has failed to live up to lofty expectations. And a running game that ranked second in the NFL a year ago currently ranks 30th with 567 yards and 29th with 3.5 yards per attempt.
Reich acknowledged Indianapolis didn’t hold up its end of the bargain with the 37-year-old quarterback.
“That’s basically my message to Matt is that I thought – we thought the marriage of Matt Ryan and his history with our running game – he’s had 14 years of incredibly productive, great quarterback play with great play action,” Reich said. “So we just thought there was going to be a natural marriage there. It made a lot of sense. … This decision (to trade for Ryan) was made based off of watching the tape on him, seeing he’s been productive in play action.
“(The thinking was) we can provide him a great running game, give him good protection. He’s older, so he doesn’t run around a lot, but we can give him good protection. As an offense, I think we’re making strides to that, but we’re not there yet.”
As a result, the planned two-year marriage is on the rocks after just seven regular-season games.
Ehlinger’s elevation was officially announced during a team meeting Monday, but players learned in their own ways. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce first heard the news from his position coach – Reggie Wayne.
He said there won’t be much need for change on the receivers’ part, but the coaching staff likely will make some tweaks to the offense.
“Obviously, in the preseason, (Ehlinger) made a ton of plays,” Pierce said. “I didn’t get a whole lot of chances to really rep with him much, but in those preseason games he was making a ton of plays, really balled out in the preseason. So, from what I’ve seen, he’s a playmaker and he’s a guy that can make all those plays and just a winner.”
The Colts insist this is a move based on winning.
Indianapolis is just 1-3-1 against AFC South foes and was swept in the head-to-head battle against its most prominent division rival, but it remains in the thick of the playoff race in a jumbled AFC landscape.
For now.
Ehlinger will be the seventh quarterback to start a game for the Colts during Reich’s five seasons as head coach, and Ryan – who will not practice because of the shoulder injury this week and will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders — still has more than $18 million remaining on a contract that goes through the 2023 season.
It’s a situation rife with potential for disaster.
But, as always, Reich is focused on the positive.
“I told (general manager) Chris Ballard last week Sam had one of the best weeks of practices I’ve ever seen him have,” he said. “He made four or five what I would say to you are elite throws. I mean elite, big-time throws down the field, threading coverage, putting the ball right where it should be.
“Those things don’t go unnoticed. Those things don’t go unnoticed. Those things factor into the decision, that he’s continued to do that this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.