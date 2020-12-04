INDIANAPOLIS — As he detailed the challenge Deshaun Watson will present Sunday, Justin Houston noted the quarterback’s deceptive strength.
The Houston Texans’ star has obvious advantages in athleticism, speed and arm talent.
But his physical stature is less talked about.
“He’s a scramble quarterback, and he’s strong,” Houston said. “It’s trying to keep him in the pocket, and when you get to him, you have to get him down to the ground. You see plenty of times that he breaks several tackles. I think he’s one of the hardest quarterbacks to get a sack off of just because of his power.
“He doesn’t look as strong as he is, but he’s very strong, and he knows how to move in the pocket well.”
The Indianapolis Colts (7-4) would do well to rediscover their own strength.
A defense that has ranked among the league’s elite throughout the season has shown signs of distress recently. The Colts surrendered 28 points in the first half two weeks ago against the Green Bay Packers and 35 before halftime last week against the Tennessee Titans.
They were able to rally back from the first deficit, but there was no comeback in a 45-26 loss against the Titans. The latter result severely decreased Indianapolis’ margin for error.
Seven teams in the AFC have records between 8-3 and 6-5, and five of them enter the weekend battling for the conference’s three wild-card spots. The Colts currently hold down the seventh — and final — playoff seed.
But with road games remaining against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0) in the season’s final month, Indianapolis likely can’t afford to lose Sunday as a three-point favorite at Houston (4-7).
The Texans have been playing better football of late, posting a 3-1 record since returning from their bye week and averaging 31.2 points in the three wins. That includes a 41-point explosion on Thanksgiving day against the Detroit Lions.
Watson, of course, has been at the center of the surge.
He’s completing a career-high 68.9% of his passes for 3,201 yards and 24 touchdowns, and he hasn’t thrown an interception since Oct. 11. Pressure has been a problem, with the Texans surrendering 28 sacks through the first 11 games.
In the one contest in which he wasn’t sacked — on Nov. 22 against the New England Patriots — Watson finished 28-of-37 for 344 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory.
Getting to the quarterback and getting him on the ground will be of critical importance. The Colts expect to have defensive end Denico Autry — who leads the team with six sacks –back in the lineup after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. And defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s status remained uncertain at press time.
Watson will be without some of his top weapons after wide receiver Kenny Stills was released early in the week, and fellow wideout Will Fuller was suspended for the remainder of the season.
But Indianapolis isn’t likely to see the quarterback as any less dangerous.
“Their receivers — I always think about backyard football,” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said. “Once Deshaun leaves the pocket, there’s no such thing as routes. Now it’s moreso just, ‘Everybody run somewhere and get open,’ and that’s when our (pass) rush comes into play. We’ve gotta be four versus one, and then we have to make sure that you have somebody (that’s) got eyes on him at all times, so if he does leave the pocket you have somebody in his face.”
The Texans also will be without top cornerback Bradley Roby, who like Fuller is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Indianapolis has concerns of its own on offense. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list to test Houston’s 31st-ranked run defense, and center Ryan Kelly is expected to return from a neck injury.
But the Colts likely will be without left tackle Anthony Castonzo, and they are 2-12 when he misses a start.
Protecting Philip Rivers will be among the game’s keys. And the veteran quarterback’s wisdom and experience could be critical as the season enters its final month.
“It comes down to the things that you know win football games, from not turning the football over, the technique and fundamentals,” Rivers said of winning in December. “All those things we talk about all the way back to training camp, they tend to rear their head again in a huge way here down the stretch for what ended up costing you or helping you find a way to win.
“I think the biggest thing for us is keeping that one day at a time, one play at a time mentality.”
