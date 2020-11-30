INDIANAPOLIS – In a year filled with challenges and unexpected adversity, Rigoberto Sanchez’s week still stands out.
The Indianapolis Colts punter learned late last week he’d been diagnosed with cancer. The 26-year-old is scheduled to have surgery to remove the tumor Tuesday.
But none of it stopped him from playing in Sunday’s 45-26 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
After consulting with doctors, Sanchez made the call to play and averaged a 40.4-yard net on five punts while dropping one attempt inside the 20-yard line. The only hint something was amiss was rookie Rodrigo Blankenship handling kickoff duties for the first time.
“We talk often about the culture in our building and the character and the makeup of the players on this team, and most – if not all of you – know Rigo, the kind of person he is, that he’s one of the most well-liked and respected players in our building,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said during his weekly video call Monday. “So just want to reiterate how fortunate we are to have him as a leader, a teammate and a friend. To further show the type of teammate he is, obviously, he received the information late in the week, there was discussion on whether or not he would play or not play, you gotta just know Rigo to know there was no way he was gonna let the team down. And so he consulted with the doctors and decided to play in the game and played great.
“He’s just a true competitor, so we know that’s how he’s gonna handle this off the field. We have no doubt he’ll overcome this. Obviously, we’re very optimistic about the prognosis and about the timetable to get back. We don’t want to put any date on a timetable, but we’re very optimistic, and knowing Rigo – God willing – it’ll be sooner rather than later, but we just have to take that and see how the procedure goes and everything there. We love Rigo, we’re here and supporting him and just praying for a speedy recovery.”
Sanchez revealed the news with a post to his Instagram account Monday morning. He was enjoying one of the best seasons of his four-year NFL career, with a career-high average of 47.2 yards per punt.
Indianapolis began the process of searching for a replacement last week, and Reich said that player should be signed and in the building in time to play this week against the Houston Texans.
But the focus is entirely on Sanchez’s recovery, and doctors reportedly are optimistic because the tumor was found early.
“Like I said before it’s always God’s plan, and it will always be bigger than my plans,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday, and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family and friends reaching out.
“Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life, and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever. Makes me sick that I’ll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down. I will be watching. Love y’all.”
It's been an especially trying week for the Colts.
Defensive linemen Denico Autry and DeForest Buckner missed Sunday’s game after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a high-risk close contact.
Sanchez’s diagnosis obviously is the most serious of all the health issues, and it’s helped the team refocus on what’s truly important.
“It puts things in perspective. … But we all know that family and health comes first,” Reich said. “And I’m thankful for our organization, for the family culture that we have, starting from the top, from the Irsay family.”
