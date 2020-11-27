INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers has been red-hot over the past five weeks, showing why Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich hand-picked the seasoned veteran as his starting quarterback in March.
On Sunday, his team might need that kind of performance more than ever.
Indianapolis (7-3) completes a season-defining four-game stretch with a rematch against the Tennessee Titans (7-3) that could go a long way toward determining the AFC South champion. It’s a title the Colts haven’t worn since 2014, and they forged the tie atop the division with a 34-17 victory in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.
Both teams earned big overtime victories last week — the Titans against the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis against the Green Bay Packers — and both could be missing big defensive pieces for this grudge match. Tennessee linebacker Jayon Brown was lost for the season with an elbow injury suffered against the Ravens, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was placed on injured reserve this week with a knee injury.
The Colts will be without defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Denico Autry, who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as well as linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle).
It all points to a potential throwback game plan for the Titans. Just as Jeff Fisher routinely did during the Peyton Manning era, head coach Mike Vrabel could choose to control the clock with a punishing ground game and keep the Indianapolis offense on the sideline.
Rivers’ recent numbers suggest that’s sound logic. Since a disastrous outing against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 11, the 38-year-old has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,456 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Most importantly, Indianapolis is 4-1 during that stretch and has clawed into the thick of a tight postseason race.
Notably, the one loss during that period came in a game that saw the Ravens control the clock and the Colts run just four plays in the third quarter Nov. 8.
“Philip is obviously playing really good football right now,” Reich said. “… There was a quick transition as far as knowing what to do. But knowing his teammates more and more, having more command, doing more and a few more changes here or there, a few more checks — (we’re) getting a little bit more of that as the season goes on.”
One of the bigger shifts was the inclusion of more no-huddle offense.
Indianapolis used it extensively during a come-from-behind win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 18 and embraced it whole-heartedly in the last meeting against Tennessee. Rivers responded with arguably his best game as a Colt, completing 29 of 39 passes (74.4%) for 308 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers.
The faster pace gives the quarterback more control at the line of scrimmage and keeps defenses from cycling in personnel for specific formations. That’s particularly important against a Titans team that employs a rolodex approach to its defensive scheme, dialing up a different look on almost every snap.
The up-tempo attack also theoretically would help the offense get off to a fast start and perhaps build a lead that might dissuade Tennessee from relying heavily upon battering ram rusher Derrick Henry. But that wasn’t the case in the first meeting.
The Titans jumped out to leads of 7-0, 10-3 and 17-10 and Henry rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries. It wasn’t until punter Trevor Daniel ran into trouble on a pair of third-quarter attempts that Indianapolis finally took control.
A shank led to a 27-yard drive to give the visitors the lead for the first time, and a blocked punt on the ensuing possession made it a two-score game. When the Colts scored on a four-play, 66-yard drive with 12:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, it opened the lead to the final margin and effectively took Henry out of the game.
It’s a safe bet Indianapolis will see a heavy dose of the superstar rusher early and often in the rematch.
“They focus on their run game,” Colts defensive end Justin Houston said. “You can tell when you line up and go against them. Like I said, they capitalized on our mistakes (in the first meeting), so we just have to play sound football. We have to communicate and make sure everybody is where they are supposed to be at.”
There’s a feeling Indianapolis is starting to gel as the season enters the stretch run.
The offense is beginning to show the versatility and balance the Colts believed they’d see all year, and the defense continues to be one of the league’s most consistent units.
Rivers has been the triggerman, providing a veteran voice in the locker room and increasingly making big plays on the field. But he doesn’t want to take credit for the recent surge.
That, he insists, has been a team effort. And staying together is the only way Indianapolis can continue its run.
“I think we’ve hung together through the bumps, and then now we’re in the mix Thanksgiving week — which is what you want to be,” Rivers said. “Shoot, Sunday we’ll talk again and see where we are there. Really, however it goes, we’re still going to be in the mix. But I do feel like we’re hitting our stride.”
