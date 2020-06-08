INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich has seen a lot during more than three decades in the NFL.
He went to four consecutive Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills, and famously led the greatest comeback in league history to beat the Houston Oilers in a 1993 playoff game. He was part of a 14-0 start as an assistant coach with the Indianapolis Colts in 2009. And he helped win a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.
So when Reich says he’ll always remember last week as an historic marker in his life, it carries significant weight.
The conversations the Colts had during virtual meetings – putting football to the side and focusing on the racial inequality faced by so many players and coaches – made a lasting impact. And it’s one the head coach is determined to see carried throughout this season and beyond.
“This issue has not only become our issue, this issue becomes our mission,” Reich said. “It is our mission in this city, in this state and it’s really our mission in this nation. We want to be about helping fulfill the vision for those in the black community of what it should look like to be a member of the black community. It will involve dealing with systemic racism, doing our part to deal with that. It will involve police brutality on the black community, dealing with that. It’s going to involve presenting and creating economic opportunities and how voting can be equally accessible for everyone. Those are just starters.
“We spent a lot of time talking about it, but one thing that our players made crystal clear (is) it can’t just be talk. There’s got to be action, and we are going to act as a team, as an organization and (we’re) excited to do so.”
Reich said the stories shared by players and coaches throughout the three days normally devoted to installation and technique were heart-stirring.
He said one well-known player shared a story of a clerk at an Indianapolis business visibly pressing a button beneath the counter to alert security simply because he walked in the door. There were many more details the coach chose not to share, but he said by the time the player finished there was not a dry eye on the video call.
Another well-known white player told his teammates he’s always had their backs on the field, and now he’s determined to have their backs off the field as well.
That kind of bonding and understanding helped drive the decision by Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to make social justice a topic of discussion.
“We care about our players, so that’s primary,” Reich said. “There is also the philosophy and understanding that I believe that you can’t separate the player and the person. If any one of us listening had an incredible burden on your heart – just imagine what is one of the heaviest burdens you could bear, and now you go to work. How are you going to be at work? You’re probably not going to be all there.
“So we decided to hit the pause button. We are at that time of year where we could do that – deal with the issue, talk about it so we could grow and learn. I wanted to learn. I knew our team could learn and understand from this issue.”
And now the Colts are determined to be part of the solution.
The team’s mission statement is “to entertain, inspire and unite by winning the right way.” They believe they created a spark with their conversations last week and the awareness it’s helped to inspire in the community.
Now they’re going to fan the flames.
“We are going to make it grow,” Reich said. “We are going to do it in small ways, we are going to do it in big ways. We’re going to do it in quiet ways where nobody knows what is going on, but we will also do it in the spotlight in the platform in which we have being an NFL team and NFL players. So I just hope and pray that there are many out there listening that feel the same and that want to join in that mission of let’s make this thing grow.
“Let’s make a difference in those areas and help fulfill that vision.”
