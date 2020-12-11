INDIANAPOLIS — There are no do-overs in the NFL, but there are occasionally second chances.
After catching a break to evade a devastating loss in Houston last week, the Indianapolis Colts (8-4) face a contest dripping with postseason implications for the second time in three weeks. The first instance didn’t end well.
Indianapolis dropped a 45-26 decision at home against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22 and lost control of the AFC South. On Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5), the Colts can take a big step toward holding on to the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot while staying alive in the division race.
“I just feel like we are continuing to improve little by little every week,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said, “and we have to continue to pay attention to the details, be on every detail and continue to have high expectations.”
Despite injuries and inconsistency, the Colts have their best record after 12 games since 2014. That season ended in the AFC Championship Game, but it’s still an open question whether this one even will reach the postseason.
The AFC race appears to have boiled down to nine teams fighting for seven playoff bids. While the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) battle for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the other eight teams are separated by just two games.
Indianapolis is technically tied atop the AFC South with Tennessee (8-4), but the Titans have the tiebreaker because of a 3-1 record in division games. Similarly, the Colts would lose head-to-head tiebreakers to the Cleveland Browns (9-3) and Baltimore Ravens (7-5). The team’s four losses within the conference also put them on the wrong side of a tiebreaker with the Miami Dolphins (8-4).
A win over the Raiders would give Indianapolis a rare head-to-head wild-card edge and ensure at least a tie with Tennessee entering the final three weeks of the regular season. A loss would take control of the team’s playoff fate completely out of its hands.
All of which is hugely important down the road, and none of which will matter Sunday.
For now, the Colts have their hands full with Derek Carr and a Las Vegas offense that outscored the Chiefs by a combined four points in their two meetings this year. Carr has somewhat quietly put together a very efficient season, completing 68.1% of his passes for 3,027 yards with 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
“When he’s hot, he’s hot,” Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “He can dice you up, especially when he has good protection.”
That should be the case with the Raiders expected to get right tackle Trent Brown back from injury. Carr also should have added support with the anticipated return of running back Josh Jacobs.
But the Colts also are getting healthier.
Buckner and defensive end Denico Autry missed the loss against the Titans, and the defense surrendered a season-high 449 yards. Both men returned for last week’s win against the Houston Texans, and linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) also could be back on the field Sunday.
Okereke could be particularly important with tight end Darren Waller lurking as one of Carr’s favorite targets. Waller leads Las Vegas with 77 catches for 742 yards and seven touchdowns, and he had seven catches for 53 yards in a win against the Colts last year at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Okereke would give Indianapolis another athlete to match up against the 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end.
“He’s good,” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said of Waller. “They use him a lot. He’s running a lot of routes. He is a mismatch sometimes — his size difference between the DB and him. He’s good. He’s good in space, but we have guys — there’s only one football. We have a lot of guys that are going to have eyes on him, so I think as long as we do what we have to do on defense, I think we’ll be fine against him.”
Indianapolis certainly has been fine of late in the second half. The defense hasn’t surrendered a touchdown after intermission in the last four weeks.
There’s also unlikely to be many surprises in this matchup. The teams are squaring off for the third straight year, and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is particularly familiar with the Raiders.
This will mark the 29th time he’s faced the franchise during his 17-year career.
“His durability, his consistency and his competitiveness never change,” Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden said. “I just don’t see any change in Philip Rivers at all. He is a great down-to-down competitor. He will finish you. I mean, this guy will go 60 minutes. I think crunch time is his time, and I think he is a great teammate.
“He rallies young players, which is hard to do when you become a veteran and you’re close to 40. It is hard to relate sometimes to 21- and 22-year-olds, but he has been able to do it for so many years at such a high level. I look forward to competing with him as always.”
