WESTFIELD – It was a beautiful 70-degree morning for the third day of Indianapolis Colts training camp practices Friday at Grand Park. But metaphorical storm clouds were building on the horizon.
Newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz, the man who burdens much of the expectations for this offense, is out indefinitely as the team tries to get more information on his foot injury. Wentz was hurt late in Thursday’s practice when he rolled out of the pocket and felt a twinge in the foot.
Backup Jacob Eason took the final first-team reps of the day as Wentz watched a few yards back with his teammates. After a checkup that evening, Wentz was held out of Friday’s practice and sent for further evaluation.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Indianapolis “hopes” the injury is minor and is performing due diligence to get a solid diagnosis before determining how to proceed. That reportedly will include a trip to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson “in the near future” in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady – speaking after practice in the absence of head coach Frank Reich – essentially confirmed that line of thinking.
“We’re still evaluating what the next move is and how bad it is,” he said. “And we’ll go from there.”
Wentz was 13-for-17 against the defense in Thursday’s practice and looked particularly good on deep throws to wide receivers Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton. But he’s been no stranger to injury throughout his five-year NFL career.
He was on pace to be the league’s MVP in 2017 before a knee injury cut short his season after 13 games, and he missed five regular-season games and the playoffs in 2018 with back and knee issues. Wentz left his only career playoff start in 2019 early in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion.
The Colts are releasing little information on the quarterback’s current injury while they gather all the medical reports.
“We should know something shortly,” Brady said, deferring further comment to Reich and general manager Chris Ballard. “We’re kind of just waiting right now.”
In Wentz’s absence, Eason got the bulk of Friday’s reps. He finished 15-for-23 and threw a bad interception to linebacker Bobby Okereke on his final snap that would have been a pick-6 in a live game. There were two other incompletions that also could have been intercepted.
There’s a steep learning curve for Eason, who saw very little action in last year’s abbreviated training camp as the Colts broke in new starter Philip Rivers and prepared backup Jacoby Brissett for the regular season. He also wasn’t helped by the cancellation of preseason games for his rookie year.
So the extra work is welcome.
“He definitely needs it, and it’s good,” Brady said. “He’s getting better every day. I thought he had a good practice yesterday. Today was a little bit rougher for the entire offense, which was expected. It was a third down (practice), so they’re tough situations. The top offense in the league, in the NFL, is only 50%. So it’s gonna look a little rough on these days. But there’s a lot of good coaching points, a lot of plays so we’ll have a lot of good film to be able to coach off of from today’s practice.”
Many of Eason’s completions came on checkdowns, but Brady said that was more a function of the unique training camp circumstances. Matt Eberflus’ defense was lined up in a shell formation to limit big plays, and the offense is not yet to the point of scheming against what the defense is trying to do.
“We’ve gotta run plays that fit our offense first,” Brady said, “and then once we get into the season we’ll be able to scheme the defense.”
Suddenly, there is some question as to whom that scheme will be designed for.
It’s too early to talk about the veteran free agent market, and that list pretty much begins and ends with Blake Bortles at this point anyway. But the next few days will be critical for Indianapolis’ plans at the game’s most important position.
As Wentz seeks further medical opinions, Eason’s on-field crash course will continue.
And the organization can do little in either case besides watch and wait.
