INDIANAPOLIS – The frustration was palpable for the Indianapolis Colts offense Sunday.
After scoring on the first two drives – and getting another touchdown on a blocked punt – the Colts surged to a 17-0 lead just over 12 minutes into the game. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars successfully pulled everything into the mud.
A strong defensive line began to win some battles up front, and defensive coordinator Charlie Strong threw out some looks Indianapolis wasn’t expecting. The strategy successfully bottled up running back Jonathan Taylor – who had 11 carries for just 23 yards in the final three quarters – and took away the big plays from the Colts’ offense.
After Taylor opened the game with a 34-yard run, Indianapolis had just three more plays of 20 yards or more over the final 61 snaps.
“It’s a good front, a good front, a good team that did some things schematically that I think we didn’t have dialed in on tape,” Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said. “Credit to them for bringing some different looks that — we got to make sure we’re in the right protections and those sorts of things. So they definitely did some things that kind of caught us off guard. So we got to be better at that, and I got to be better at that.”
The degree of difficulty should only increase this week.
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) have the top-ranked defense in both scoring and total yards. They rank second against the pass and third against the run, while leading the NFL with 24 takeaways.
Much of that success begins up front, where – despite having no individual player with more than three sacks – the Bills have done a good job of putting consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
“They keep their guys fresh,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “First of all, they’re all really good players. And what’s unique about their front is … they rotate their guys more than any other team in the league. Their highest (snap) percentage by a d-lineman is like 58%. That’s the lowest in the NFL of any four-down front. So that just speaks to the fact that they got a lot of confidence in their depth.
“They’re extremely good players. They’re very well coached. They’re very, very synched up. I got a lot of respect for (head coach) Sean McDermott. I know him personally. I know him as a coach. Him and (defensive coordinator) Leslie Frazier, two of the better defensive coaches in the league.”
The Colts (5-5) have protected the ball with just 10 turnovers (seventh in the league), and their 5.1 yards per rushing attempt ranks third in the NFL.
But the passing game ranks squarely in the middle of the league (17th) with an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. Jacksonville helped push that number down with a variety of blitzes to keep Wentz under fire and tight coverage that effectively shut down Indianapolis’ screen and quick passing game.
In a copycat NFL, it’s a good bet Buffalo will try similar tactics while mixing in a fair share of unscouted looks.
In fact, the Colts are counting on it.
“There’s some unscouted looks every week,” Reich said. “So the way we handle that is, like for instance in our protection, we have what we call SOP – standard operating procedure. So there’s rules and principles at practice that – we know we’re going to get unscouted looks every week. That’s nothing new. That happens every single week. But the SOP handles everything.
“Your rules, in principle, handle everything. You got to know where the answers are if there’s an unscouted look, where they can get you. And we have answers for all that within the system.”
It’s up to Wentz to find those answers.
More often than not, he’s been up to the task – completing 63.5% of his passes for 2,378 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. But sometimes the defense simply is going to win a snap or even a series.
The key is not allowing those droughts to build over multiple possessions.
Against the Jaguars, Indianapolis had a stretch of seven punts in eight series beginning late in the first quarter. That’s the kind of slump that could be fatal against the Bills.
In those moments when things aren’t clicking, the quarterback tries to return to the basics.
“You try not to stress out about it, try not to do too much or try to be Superman,” Wentz said. “Try and keep everybody on the same page. Let’s just go execute. All we need is – you got to start to look for, hey, let’s just get one first down. And then we can start to chip away, start rolling and get that confidence back.
“But, yeah, it’s definitely kind of lull there offensively for us that we got to try and avoid.”
