INDIANAPOLIS – Before taking questions from the assembled media on Wednesday’s video conference call, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay provided a gentle reminder he’s not permitted to speak about any player under contract on another team.
Then he provided an ideal picture of the solution to his team’s quarterback quandary that sounded an awful lot like Detroit’s Matthew Stafford.
“We have a tremendous nucleus of players that are capable of competing for the Super Bowl very soon,” Irsay said. “So, ideally, if you can get someone to come in this year and several years after who is ready to go, it gives you your best opportunity and you don’t have as much of a maturation aspect of seeing them develop and get to that level that they need to get so you can get to a Super Bowl and win it.”
Stafford might very well be the fastest way to get that done.
The 12-year veteran has requested a trade, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday nearly one-third of the league’s 32 teams already have checked in with the Lions. That means consummating any deal for Stafford will be complicated, and Indianapolis is rightly keeping its options open.
During a more than 48-minute session with the media, Irsay repeatedly talked about the need to lock down the long-term future at quarterback. That generally means drafting a franchise talent that can be built around for the better part of two decades.
That also generally requires more than the 21st overall pick in the first round the Colts hold in April. So is moving up in the draft on the table?
According to Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich are exploring all possibilities.
“There is no question that we look to get an elite person at that position and preferably in the draft,” Irsay said, “but there are other ways you can do it, and you have to do it those other ways until that (draft) opportunity presents itself.”
Indianapolis has been fortunate enough to draft Peyton Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in 1998 and Andrew Luck in the top spot in 2012. But now the franchise is learning how the rest of the NFL lives.
Without that elite draft capital, it can be difficult to acquire the kind of quarterback who can carry a team to the multiple championships Irsay desires.
That’s what makes Stafford’s availability such a unique opportunity. He was the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009 and has completed 62.6% of his passes for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns. He’ll be 33 years old on Super Bowl Sunday and still has years remaining in his prime.
Passers like that don’t hit the open market often, but this figures to be a unique offseason at the game’s most important position.
There are four quarterbacks in the draft who are viewed as having franchise potential. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is a lock to go with the first pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are all likely to go in the top 10.
Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask also could draw first-round interest, adding to the intrigue.
On the veteran side of the equation, Houston’s Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out and the New York Jets could look to trade 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold.
It’s an unusually crowded field that still could add another surprise entrant or two, and that’s what’s fueling Irsay’s optimism.
He believes the Colts have a roster that’s close to a championship level and just need a piece or two to complete the picture.
“There is such a great nucleus to build from, and when I said I thought we were the most complete team in the league, I really believed that from the three phases of the game because I thought we did so many things so well,” Irsay said. “It just didn’t quite gel at the end, and that can happen. We really have some special players.
“I mean All-Pro, multiple All-Pro special players, type of players that can be wearing yellow jackets some day, and the great news is they are in their prime. The fact that we’re such a young team really benefits us a lot and gives us a great opportunity to seize upon that.”
